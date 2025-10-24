The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly said goodbye to her tenth publicist in five years, with the latest departure only lasting three months in the role.

But according to the Daily Mail, she decided to step down "a few weeks ago".

Emily Robinson left her senior director of publicity position at Netflix to join Harry and Meghan's team as director of communications in June.

A friend of the LA-based publicist described Robinson as a "tough cookie" and claimed "things must have been pretty horrible" for her to quit.

Her departure marks the tenth person to leave the role since Meghan and Harry left the UK for California five years ago.

Two of the Duchess's former publicists, James Holt and Miranda Barbot, have since been promoted into non-PR roles.

Liam Maguire, director of communications in Europe, and Meredith Maines, their chief communications officer, are the only two who have remained on the team throughout that time.

They were reportedly able to set up a meeting between Prince Harry and his father this summer after meeting with the King's press secretary, Tobyn Andreae.

Ms Robinson oversaw the publicity campaign for the Netflix hit show The Crown between its third and sixth series before joining the Sussexes' team.

During that time, the show's storylines included Prince Harry’s Nazi costume controversy, Princess Diana’s Panorama interview and the scene in which a vision of Diana speaks to the Queen.

She had previously worked for the American History and Discovery channels.

Those roles are listed on Ms Robinson's LinkedIn profile, which currently makes no reference to her work with Harry and Meghan.

A spokesman for the couple said: "Ms Robinson oversaw project-based work for a very successful season of With Love, Meghan and additional support for the production company.

"She did an excellent job and completed these projects with great success."