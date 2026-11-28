The Duchess of Sussex has launched her first luxury advent calendar in a collaboration with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartes.

The 'As ever' advent calendar costs £112 ($148) and comes in an illustrated box inspired by her Montecito mansion in California - which she and her family left in August in a dramatic move back to the UK after six years.

The calendar features 24 handcrafted chocolates in collaboration with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartes, and is not available to buy in the UK.

Each order is also accompanied by a note reading "Enjoy" in Meghan's personal calligraphy.

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