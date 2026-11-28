Meghan launches luxury £112 advent calendar complete with 'personal note'
The 'As ever' advent calendar, inspired by her Montecito mansion in California, includes 24 luxury chocolates
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The Duchess of Sussex has launched her first luxury advent calendar in a collaboration with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartes.
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The 'As ever' advent calendar costs £112 ($148) and comes in an illustrated box inspired by her Montecito mansion in California - which she and her family left in August in a dramatic move back to the UK after six years.
The calendar features 24 handcrafted chocolates in collaboration with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartes, and is not available to buy in the UK.
Each order is also accompanied by a note reading "Enjoy" in Meghan's personal calligraphy.
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Meghan launched her food, entertaining, and lifestyle brand in March 2024 as 'American Riviera Orchard', but rebranded to 'As ever' in February 2025
According to the box, the chocolates in the company's luxury calendar will "sweeten each day”, and had been “thoughtfully inspired” by her California garden.
Ingredients were shown to include dried rose, blue cornflower petals and hibiscus.
The duchess had previously teased the calendar, appearing on As Ever’s Instagram while opening one of the calendar’s doors.
She had also previously posted footage on her social media account of herself driving a golf buggy with Compartes’ chief executive Jonathan Graham, captioned “Christmas planning in June”.
Meghan has also launched a range of hampers costing up to £195, containing an assortment of As Ever products such as herbal teas, jams, honey and flower sprinkles.