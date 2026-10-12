Meghan donates a day's profit from her 'As Ever jams and teas' to Malala's fund - after meeting for tea at Claridge's
A tin of peppermint or lemon and ginger tea from As Ever costs $14 (£10.57), whilst strawberry or raspberry jam would set someone back $12 (£9.06).
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The Duchess of Sussex has donated a day's profit from her brand 'As Ever' to the Malala Fund to mark the International Day of the Girl.
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On Sunday, Meghan posted a picture on Instagram of herself and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai having afternoon tea.
In the caption, she said the net proceeds from sales of jams and teas from her lifestyle brand As Ever, on the day, October 11, would be sent to support the Malala Fund, a non-profit advocating for girls’ education.
A tin of peppermint or lemon and ginger tea from As Ever costs $14 (£10.57), whilst strawberry or raspberry jam would set someone back $12 (£9.06).
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In a quote shared on the post, the two women said: “When we support the girls of today, we empower the women of tomorrow. Access to education is the key to unlocking this.”
The Malala Fund strives to see all girls receive 12 years of education to ensure they have the knowledge and confidence to make their own choices and engage in the world around them.
It does this by investing in organisations that are"challenging the systems, policies and practices that prevent girls from going to school in their communities."
The Duchess also launched a sweatshirt in collaboration with Moms Offering More, with the proceeds going towards organisations supporting mothers.
The non-profit said the sweatshirts, selling for 100 dollars (£75) each, had sold out just hours after they were launched.
Harry and Meghan will visit Nottingham together on Thursday for their first royal-style engagement together since they arrived back in the UK.
Nottingham is said to hold a special place for the couple, who made their first joint appearance there after they announced their engagement in 2017, and the itinerary appears to resemble the kind of visits they made before stepping back from royal duties in 2020.
They are expected to visit a number of organisations, including a community recording studio which Harry has been to before, most recently in 2025.
Since the Sussexes returned to the UK in August after living in the US for six years, they have been involved in a public spat with Buckingham Palace about their status and security detail.
They have reportedly settled in the Cotswolds and their children have moved schools after issues were raised by their security team about the school run.
Last month, a letter sent on the King’s instruction insisted that Harry and Meghan should be viewed as “private citizens” on their return to the UK, which “surprised” the Sussexes.
The duke and duchess have both expressed their happiness about returning to the UK despite the public disagreements over their security detail.