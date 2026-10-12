A tin of peppermint or lemon and ginger tea from As Ever costs $14 (£10.57), whilst strawberry or raspberry jam would set someone back $12 (£9.06).

The Duchess of Sussex has donated a day's profit from her brand 'As Ever' to the Malala Fund to mark the International Day of the Girl. Picture: @meghan/Instagram

By Rebecca Henrys

The Duchess of Sussex has donated a day's profit from her brand 'As Ever' to the Malala Fund to mark the International Day of the Girl.

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On Sunday, Meghan posted a picture on Instagram of herself and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai having afternoon tea. In the caption, she said the net proceeds from sales of jams and teas from her lifestyle brand As Ever, on the day, October 11, would be sent to support the Malala Fund, a non-profit advocating for girls’ education. A tin of peppermint or lemon and ginger tea from As Ever costs $14 (£10.57), whilst strawberry or raspberry jam would set someone back $12 (£9.06). Read more: Russian efforts to meddle in Brexit vote were 'unsuccessful,' minister tells LBC Read more: Sickness benefits 'being paid to almost two million people who may not still qualify'

In a quote shared on the post, the two women said: “When we support the girls of today, we empower the women of tomorrow. Access to education is the key to unlocking this.” The Malala Fund strives to see all girls receive 12 years of education to ensure they have the knowledge and confidence to make their own choices and engage in the world around them. It does this by investing in organisations that are"challenging the systems, policies and practices that prevent girls from going to school in their communities." The Duchess also launched a sweatshirt in collaboration with Moms Offering More, with the proceeds going towards organisations supporting mothers. The non-profit said the sweatshirts, selling for 100 dollars (£75) each, had sold out just hours after they were launched.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome. Picture: Ronald Martinez/Getty