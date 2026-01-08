Meghan sells 'more than 1 million jars of £30 jam'
The Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box is priced at $42 (or £31), suggesting sales worth around £26.7 million
The Duchess of Sussex has sold close to a million jars of jam through her lifestyle brand As Ever, according to figures revealed following an apparent website glitch.
Neither Meghan, 44, nor her company has released official sales data, but the numbers emerged after stock information reportedly appeared online.
A source told The Sun: "I think it’s fair to say business isn’t just successful, it’s flying off the shelf."
They added: "Meghan inadvertently revealed that one million jars were ordered for that one product, and has only 130,000 left.
"It doesn’t take a genius to work out that 87 per cent of what has been ordered has sold."
The product in question - the Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box - is priced at $42, or £31, suggesting sales worth around $36 million (£26.7 million).
Initial reports suggested the Duchess had been left with more than 137,000 unsold jars, before it emerged this figure represented the remaining stock from an original order of one million.
However, insiders have stressed that not all profits will go directly to Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry.
Earnings are shared with Netflix and some revenue is expected to be reinvested into the business.
Meghan is now planning fresh orders of jam and other products, with an international expansion also on the cards.
The source said: “That large stock order was obviously part of the international expansion plans that Meghan has for As Ever.
“Given how much has gone after a hugely successful festive period, it’s likely they’ll have to beef up the stockroom to meet demand when the product is made available in other international territories.”
The same alleged glitch is said to have revealed the scale of other As Ever stock, including 80,000 packets of edible flower sprinkles, 30,000 jars of honey, 30,000 mulling kits, almost 90,000 candles and 70,000 bottles of wine.
Meghan launched As Ever in February last year.
LBC has contacted As Ever for comment.