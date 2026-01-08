The Duchess of Sussex has sold close to a million jars of jam through her lifestyle brand As Ever, according to figures revealed following an apparent website glitch.

Neither Meghan, 44, nor her company has released official sales data, but the numbers emerged after stock information reportedly appeared online.

A source told The Sun: "I think it’s fair to say business isn’t just successful, it’s flying off the shelf."

They added: "Meghan inadvertently revealed that one million jars were ordered for that one product, and has only 130,000 left.

"It doesn’t take a genius to work out that 87 per cent of what has been ordered has sold."

The product in question - the Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box - is priced at $42, or £31, suggesting sales worth around $36 million (£26.7 million).

