Meghan's feet in the limo (L) and (R) at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Social Media/Getty

By Asher McShane

The Duchess of Sussex has sparked a backlash among royal fans who have accused her of posting an ‘insensitive’ video near the Paris tunnel where Princess Diana died.

The Duchess of Sussex surprised fans by making a solo trip to Europe to support her friend the fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty