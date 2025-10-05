Meghan Markle sparks backlash with video of 'feet up limo ride' near tunnel where Diana died
The Duchess of Sussex has sparked a backlash among royal fans who have accused her of posting an ‘insensitive’ video near the Paris tunnel where Princess Diana died.
Listen to this article
Meghan, 44, posted an Instagram story on Saturday in the back of a car as she passed Paris’s Pont des Invalides and Pont Alexandre III.
In the clip she shows her putting her feet up and stretching them out in the back of the car. Her limo was passing not far from the Pont d’Alma bridge. The Pont d’Alma tunnel is where Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997.
Meghan was in Paris attending her first Paris Fashion Week.
One person angrily posted online: “Instead of avoiding those places that the late Princess went to she went and recreated them, how evil.”
Read more: King held Windsor Castle 'farewell' for 'closest aide' Michael Fawcett after quitting over cash-for-honours claims
Read more: Pro-Palestine marches are ‘carnivals of hatred,’ Kemi Badenoch tells Conservative Party conference
Another said: “Why would she film the place his mother died? Moreover, why would she post it on social media for the world to see? Why?” another X user wrote.
A third posted: “This is beyond disturbing. She had nothing whatsoever to do with Princess Diana so why is she doing it?”
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also criticised her, telling the Daily Mail her video was “utterly bewildering,” “beyond stupid” and “insensitive beyond belief.”
Meghan’s representatives have not commented on the clip.
Princess Diana was aged just 36 when she died in the car crash in the Paris tunnel.
Her driver, Henri Paul, was speeding at 65mph while trying to flee pursuing paparazzi on motorbikes but he crashed, killing Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed.