Meghan's father, Thomas Markle Sr, has admitted to paying for sex in the Philippines but denies he had a hoard of child abuse images.

Meghan said she was made aware of “disturbing allegations” about her father in 2018. Picture: Social media

By Alice Padgett

The Duchess of Sussex sent a final letter to her father saying she knows he is an abuser and he will never see the grandchildren, according to reports.

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Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, alleged to The Sun that he found a stash of child sex abuse images belonging to their father at his former home in the Philippines and reported it to the local police and FBI. The father, Thomas Markle Sr, has admitted to paying for sex in the Philippines but denies he had a hoard of such images. The Sun on Sunday reported that Meghan had written a final letter to her father, telling him she knows he is an abuser and that he will never meet his grandchildren. The Metropolitan Police on Saturday confirmed it had passed a letter “containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom” to Meghan and the Duke of Sussex in 2019, but did not share details with other law enforcement agencies. Meghan is “upset and really frustrated” by the Met’s handling of the investigation, the Telegraph reported later that day. She said that in 2018 she was shown a letter sent to Scotland Yard making “troubling” allegations against Mr Markle Sr and was assured that these were being investigated. Read More: Police investigate 'stash of child sex abuse images' handed over by Meghan's brother as allegations about her father swirl Read More: Meghan's father admits he paid for sex but denies child abuse allegations

Police received a letter in 2019 about a “number of claims” relating to Thomas Markle. Picture: Pool/Getty

The Met is now “reviewing the handling of this matter”, including whether it needs to be referred to the police watchdog. A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex said if police had a time-stamped record confirming the letter was reviewed in 2019, then that “should be treated as the accurate reference point for when it was received and shared with the duchess”. The time passed makes it “understandable” Meghan “may have been mistaken by a few months”, they added. Meghan’s friend told The Telegraph: “She’s obviously upset and really frustrated that, having effectively been told to stay quiet and having been given assurances it would be investigated, it appears nothing was done. “She’s obviously pleased that the Met is now considering referring itself to the police watchdog.”

Thomas Markle Sr. in 2018. Picture: MEGA/Getty

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex last week in Nottingham. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has since called the Met’s decision not to share the allegations about Mr Markle Sr an “operational issue”. She expressed sympathy for the “tremendous amount of intrusion” the Duchess of Sussex has faced into her family, saying it “must be difficult as a daughter to have all this out in the open”. Ms Rayner told Sky News on Sunday: “The police have a very robust system in place of independence, where they will act to ensure that where they need to share information, it’s appropriate, they will do that. “That is an operational issue for the police. They’re independent, I’m sure that they’re making those decisions based upon people upholding the law and especially protecting children.” In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Mr Markle Sr said he has “never had sex with anyone under the age of 18”. He told the paper that when he was single he travelled to the Philippines at least twice and “slept with prostitutes”.