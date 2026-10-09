From £112 advent calendar to £182 hamper: Every item in Meghan Markle's Christmas range
Every item the Duchess of Sussex is selling as part of her Christmas 2026 range
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The Duchess of Sussex has unveiled a four-item Christmas range on her As Ever by Meghan range online, including a £112 advent calendar.
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Meghan has said that she is "very proud" of the range, which includes several luxury items ahead of the season.
The Duchess has recently moved back to the UK with her husband, Prince Harry, and has been tipped for a return to acting, which she left behind after her royal wedding in 2019.
She announced the advent calendar last week, which is just part of her offering.
“As I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown, and as we introduce our holiday collection, I feel very proud and grateful," she said.
Read also: Harry was paid '$100,000' for mental health talk where he revealed he'd suffered two weeks of post-Megxit depression
perfect? 😂 pic.twitter.com/cccaZBbrAt— That 1 (@that_1) October 8, 2026
The Parlour Basket - £182
A parlour basket is a bundle of playing cards and spiced drinks for a winter games night.
The website reads: "A reason to gather, The Parlour Basket is a whimsical gift for anyone who relishes in a little friendly competition during the holiday season.
"Packaged beautifully in our woven wicker basket, this giftable collection of favorites gives cause for an evening of games and gathering."
The basket contains: Keepsake Double-Deck Parlour Card Set, The As ever x Compartés Botanical Confections Chocolate Bar Trio, Hot Toddy Mulling Spice Kit, Spiced Cider Mulling Spice Kit, Signature Candle No. 084
Advent calendar - £112
The Duchess said the luxury advent calendar is inspired by her Montecito mansion and contains 24 handcrafted chocolates.
The website states: "Each piece is finished with its countdown number in Meghan's personal penmanship, hand-painted in edible gold luster."
The hostess basket - £160
The smaller of the two baskets, the 'hostess' includes three teas, three fruit spreads, a tin of flower sprinkles, and two wickless candles.
The basket has been marketed as "perfect" for hosting a party.
"For the holiday hostess or if you simply want to arrive with something thoughtful, The Hostess Basket is a lovely gift centered around our collection favorites for the holiday season," the write-up states.
OMG! Introducing Meghan’s Treasures of the Orchard Chocolate Covered Fruit Gift Box. This looks absolutely delicious 😋— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 6, 2026
Now available on As everhttps://t.co/2JLwFmqkvU pic.twitter.com/V814x4adKF
Orchard Chocolate Covered Fruit Gift Box - £56
And finally, As Ever has put a luxury box of chocolates on sale for more than £50.
A write-up on the website states: "Perfectly packaged for gifting or treating yourself, this box of decadent chocolate-dipped fruit is a welcome delight to any table.
"Created in collaboration with celebrated Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés, this best-selling assortment features California orchard fruits, picked at their peak and hand-dipped in fine chocolate."