Every item the Duchess of Sussex is selling as part of her Christmas 2026 range

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle . Picture: Pool/Getty

By William Mata

The Duchess of Sussex has unveiled a four-item Christmas range on her As Ever by Meghan range online, including a £112 advent calendar.

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The Parlour Basket - £182 A parlour basket is a bundle of playing cards and spiced drinks for a winter games night. The website reads: "A reason to gather, The Parlour Basket is a whimsical gift for anyone who relishes in a little friendly competition during the holiday season. "Packaged beautifully in our woven wicker basket, this giftable collection of favorites gives cause for an evening of games and gathering." The basket contains: Keepsake Double-Deck Parlour Card Set, The As ever x Compartés Botanical Confections Chocolate Bar Trio, Hot Toddy Mulling Spice Kit, Spiced Cider Mulling Spice Kit, Signature Candle No. 084

Meghan with the advent calendar. Picture: Instagram

Advent calendar - £112 The Duchess said the luxury advent calendar is inspired by her Montecito mansion and contains 24 handcrafted chocolates. The website states: "Each piece is finished with its countdown number in Meghan's personal penmanship, hand-painted in edible gold luster."

The Hostess Basket. Picture: Social media

The hostess basket - £160 The smaller of the two baskets, the 'hostess' includes three teas, three fruit spreads, a tin of flower sprinkles, and two wickless candles. The basket has been marketed as "perfect" for hosting a party. "For the holiday hostess or if you simply want to arrive with something thoughtful, The Hostess Basket is a lovely gift centered around our collection favorites for the holiday season," the write-up states.

OMG! Introducing Meghan’s Treasures of the Orchard Chocolate Covered Fruit Gift Box. This looks absolutely delicious 😋



Now available on As everhttps://t.co/2JLwFmqkvU pic.twitter.com/V814x4adKF — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 6, 2026