The Metropolitan Police confirmed it received a letter in 2019 about a “number of claims” relating to the Duchess of Sussex’s father

Meghan cut ties with her father after Mr Markle before her wedding. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Padgett

The Metropolitan Police have today confirmed that they received a letter containing allegations Meghan's father had 'child sex abuse' images - but failed to share this information with other forces.

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The Metropolitan Police confirmed it received a letter in 2019 about a “number of claims” relating to the Duchess of Sussex’s father, adding that it was “reviewing its handling of the matter” including whether the force needs to be referred to the police watchdog. According to The Sun, Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, alleged that he found a stash of images belonging to their father at his former home in the Philippines. He reportedly told police in the country that he discovered the child abuse pictures and videos mixed up with innocent family mementos. A Met Police spokesperson said: “Following a thorough review of Met Police systems and records, we have confirmed that in January 2019, we received a letter containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom. It was sent to the MPS Protection Command to raise concerns in relation to the security of the Duchess of Sussex. Read More: Police investigate 'stash of child sex abuse images' handed over by Meghan's brother as allegations about her father swirl Read More: Meghan adds teapot, candles and popcorn to lifestyle brand's holiday collection

It is unclear what the nature of the allegations in 2018 were. Picture: Pool/Getty

“The letter was reviewed and a decision was made that it should be passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness. The details of the allegations in the letter were not shared with other law enforcement agencies. "The MPS is reviewing the handling of this matter in 2019 and considering whether a referral to the IOPC is necessary to review our approach." The Sun said Thomas Jr also contacted FBI investigators in the US in July. Nicholas Ty, undersecretary for the Philippines Department of Justice, told ITV News: “Our Anti-Trafficking and Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children taskforce in Cebu is currently investigating the matter.” In an interview with the Daily Mail, Thomas Sr denied possessing child sex images, calling the accusations “sick lies”. On Friday, Meghan said she was made aware of “disturbing allegations” about her father in 2018.

She said she was shown a letter sent to Scotland Yard eight years ago making “troubling” allegations against Thomas Markle Sr and she was assured that these were being investigated It is unclear what the nature of the allegations in 2018 were and whether they are linked to the accusations raised by his son now in 2026.It is understood the letter sent to the Metropolitan Police was shared with Meghan in the summer of 2018, after her wedding to Harry. In a statement first reported by The Sun and issued to the Press Association, Meghan said: “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.“ "In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. "It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.

The letter was shared with Meghan in the summer of 2018, after her wedding to Harry. Picture: BEN STANSALL/Getty

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them. “I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.” Thomas Markle Jr told The Sun: “When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad.“I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now. “I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.” The FBI said in a statement: “The FBI is aware of the allegations and will provide support, as appropriate, to the Philippine authorities.