Meghan said she was shown a letter sent to Scotland Yard eight years ago making “troubling” allegations against Thomas Markle Sr and she was assured that these were being investigated.

Thomas Markle is learning to walk again at a nursing facility in Florida. Picture: MEGA/Getty

By Alice Padgett

Thomas Markle Sr, the father of the Duchess of Sussex, has admitted to paying for sex in the Philippines but continued to deny allegations he had a hoard of child sex abuse images.

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Police received a letter in 2019 about a “number of claims” relating to Thomas Markle. Picture: Pool/Getty

He told the paper that when he was single he travelled to the Philippines at least twice and “slept with prostitutes”. “I like Asian women but that is not a crime,” he said. “I am not well enough to go to the Philippines but I will speak to anyone who wants to talk to me. I have nothing to hide.” Mr Markle is learning to walk again at a nursing facility in Florida after he had his leg amputated during life-saving surgery in 2025. He said he would also welcome any forensic examination of his computer, telling the Mail on Sunday: “If there is anything bad on there it was put there by someone else.” Thomas Sr’s eldest daughter Samantha Markle defended her father, telling the paper: “I believe this is a set-up.”

Meghan said she was made aware of “disturbing allegations” about her father in 2018. Picture: Social media

It comes after the Metropolitan Police on Saturday confirmed it passed a letter featuring claims of alleged offending outside the UK by Thomas Markle Sr to Meghan and the Duke of Sussex but did not share details with other law enforcement agencies. The force said it received a letter in 2019 about a “number of claims” relating to Mr Markle, adding it was “reviewing the handling of this matter” including whether the force needs to be referred to the police watchdog. On Friday, Meghan said she was made aware of “disturbing allegations” about her father in 2018. She said she was shown a letter sent to Scotland Yard eight years ago making “troubling” allegations against Thomas Markle Sr and she was assured that these were being investigated. A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex said if police had a time-stamped record confirming the letter was reviewed in 2019, then that “should be treated as the accurate reference point for when it was received and shared with the Duchess”. They said on Saturday afternoon that it was “understandable” because of the passage of time that Meghan “may have been mistaken by a few months”.

A Met Police spokesperson said on Saturday afternoon: “Following a thorough review of Met Police systems and records, we have confirmed that in January 2019, we received a letter containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom. “It was sent to the MPS Protection Command to raise concerns in relation to the security of the Duchess of Sussex. “The letter was reviewed and a decision was made that it should be passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness. “The details of the allegations in the letter were not shared with other law enforcement agencies. “The MPS is reviewing the handling of this matter in 2019 and considering whether a referral to the IOPC is necessary to review our approach.” A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex said: “In recalling events from more than seven years ago, without the benefit of a diary entry or contemporaneous record, it is understandable that she may have been mistaken by a few months.

Meghan became estranged from her father in the run-up to her 2018 royal wedding. Picture: MEGA/Getty