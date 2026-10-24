The Duchess of Sussex said she had been told “troubling and disturbing” claims about her father, Thomas Markle Snr, in 2018.

Authorities in the UK had previously told the Duchess that allegations made about her father in a 2018 letter sent to Scotland Yard. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Authorities in the Philippines said they are investigating allegations that Thomas Markle Sr, the father of the Duchess of Sussex, had a hoard of child sex abuse images.

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In an interview with the Daily Mail, Thomas Snr denied possessing child sex images, calling the accusations “sick lies”. Authorities in the UK had previously told the Duchess that allegations made about her father in a 2018 letter sent to Scotland Yard and subsequently shared with her by police were being investigated. According to The Sun, Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, alleged that he found a stash of images belonging to their father at his former home in the Philippines. He handed over four huge boxes of evidence from his father's home in Cebu City in the Phillippienes. Thomas Jnr, aged 60, was a carer for his father. The alleged stash of child abuse images reportedly included a 35mm film negative showing a bearded man identified as Thomas Markle Snr on a bed with a slim Asian girl. Another image shows the same man, in his late 40s or early 50s, slightly obscured by the girl’s arm. Among the pictures was an image of Thomas Markle Sir having sex with a young girl who appears to be a child. Read more: Met police chief condemns 'hateful bigots' who directed abuse at award-winning Muslim police officer who was pictured with gun Read more: Britain expected to pay some of the highest energy costs in Europe this winter as its reliance on imports deepens

In a statement today, Meghan said: “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.". Picture: Getty

Photographs were discovered between the pages of an antique book called 'Lewis Carroll Photographs of Children: Four Nude Studies' of two naked schoolgirls. He also had a copy of the book Hollywood Lolitas: The Nymphet Syndrome in the Movies. Thomas Jnr spent more than nine hours formally submitting the material to police in the Philippines which he said contained “hundreds, if not thousands” of horrifying images. Three officers were needed to lift the large cardboard boxes packed with material. Nicholas Ty, undersecretary for the Philippines Department of Justice, told ITV News: “Our Anti-Trafficking and Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children taskforce in Cebu is currently investigating the matter.”

The Metropolitan Police has not and is not currently investigating Thomas Markle Sr and officers are carrying out an internal inquiry to confirm the royal protection unit passed on a 2018 letter to the Duchess of Sussex which made the “troubling and disturbing allegations.” “We are aware of media reports that officers from the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Command were involved in the passing on of a letter in 2018. “We are undertaking inquiries internally in an effort to confirm this,” a spokesperson said. The FBI said it is "aware of the allegations and will provide support, as appropriate, to the Philippine authorities. We will also investigate any related allegations of federal violations of U.S. law.”

Meghan cut ties with her father after Mr Markle staged photographs for the press during her engagement. Picture: Instagram

In a statement today, Meghan said: “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed. “In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. “It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated. “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them. “I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children."

In his interview with the Mail, Mr Markle said: “I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of. “This is bulls***. It’s just a bunch of lies. It’s sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies.” According to The Sun, Thomas Jr told police in the Philippines that he discovered the child abuse pictures and videos mixed up with innocent family mementos. The newspaper said he has also contacted FBI investigators in the US in July. Thomas Markle Jr told The Sun: “When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad.“I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now. “I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.” Thomas Sr’s eldest daughter Samantha Markle has defended her father and accused Thomas Jr of “making up lies” to make money. She told the Mail: “There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him. “My brother first came out with these lies days after the cash from my dad was cut off. He has used dad as a cash cow for years and once the money stopped he made up the most outrageous lies he could to make money from the media.