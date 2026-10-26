Meghan's estranged father has admitted to paying for sex in the Philippines but denies he had a hoard of child abuse images.

Thomas Markle Sr, has admitted to paying for sex in the Philippines. Picture: MEGA/Getty

By Alice Padgett

A letter sent to police making a number of 'child sex abuse allegations' relating to the Duchess of Sussex's father was written by his ex-wife Roslyn Loveless, it is reported.

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The Metropolitan Police said on Saturday that it had passed a letter "containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom" to Meghan and the Duke of Sussex in 2019, but that it did not share details with other law enforcement agencies. It has now emerged that the letter was written by Markle Sr's ex-wife Roslyn Loveless. Loveless, who has since died, is the mother of Meghan's half-siblings Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr. She divorced Markle in 1975 before he married the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland in 1979. Police are investigating allegations that the estranged father of the Duchess owned a stash of images of child sex abuse at his former home in the Philippines. Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, alleged that he found the images belonging to their father at his former home, before reporting it to the authorities. The Duchess broke off contact with her father last year and reportedly sent a final letter to him, saying she knew of the allegations against him and that he would never see her children. Read more: Callers react to 'disturbing allegations' about Meghan Markle's father Read more: Meghan's father admits he paid for sex but denies child abuse allegations

Police received a letter in 2019 about a “number of claims” relating to Thomas Markle. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/Getty

Philippine interior minister, Jonvic Remulla, told The Guardian: "In these cases where family disputes are mixed up, we have to consider all the angles. "Right now all signs point to a possible sex offender of the grossest kind. We want to be sure before we release the findings. The forensics data will be complete in a week." He added: "Please give us a week to determine the contents and to come up with a definitive picture. "We will release a statement then."

Jonvic Remulla said "now all signs point to a possible sex offender of the grossest kind". Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

The Met said it was "reviewing the handling of this matter", including whether it needs to be referred to the police watchdog. Meghan has revealed she learned of allegations against her father in 2019, having been given assurances these claims were being investigated. The duchess was said to be "upset and really frustrated" that the Met had not acted on allegations made in that letter, The Telegraph reported. An earlier statement from Meghan read: "In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan police and Royalty and Specialist Protection.

Meghan has revealed she learned of allegations against her father in 2019. Picture: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty