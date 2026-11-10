The event will be the first time Meghan has been seen in public since the allegations surrounding Thomas Markle Sr.

The Duchess will still join Harry at the event, but has decided not to speak. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Duchess of Sussex will join the Duke of Sussex in Brussels for an event about online child safety, but will no longer deliver a speech because she is “not strong enough” following her father’s arrest.

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Harry’s now-solo speech will take place at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an art installation honouring children who have died after being subjected to harm online. A spokesperson for the duchess confirmed: “The duchess is travelling with the duke to Brussels and will accompany him to the event but will not speak.” It is understood Harry’s speech will not touch on Markle Sr’s arrest. The brief trip abroad will see Harry and Meghan, who returned to the UK in August, listen to addresses by European Parliament president Roberta Metsola and MEP Antonio Lopez-Isturiz, the first vice-chairman of the Child Rights Intergroup. The couple were due to have between 15 and 20 minutes between them for a rare dual address to speak about the importance of children’s digital safety, but this task will now be taken on by Harry.

Questions will be permitted from the audience, but not the media. Picture: Doug Peters/Alamy