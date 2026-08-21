Meghan Markle has been tipped for a return to acting when she returns to the UK with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to join her husband for a move back to the UK ahead of the new school term.

Markle gave up her career as an actress when she married Prince Harry in 2018, but has been tipped for a comeback to dramatic roles.

The 45-year-old was well known for her role as Rachel Zane in Suits but has also starred as a lead in films such as Random Encounters and Anti-Social.

Since the pair moved to the US in 2020, she has appeared on screens for interviews, documentaries and lifestyle shows, such as With Love, Meghan.

But sources have not denied that Markle may return to her former career once settled.

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