All of Meghan's films and TV series as Duchess 'returns to acting'
Reports claim that Suits actress is ready to return to screens in dramas
Meghan Markle has been tipped for a return to acting when she returns to the UK with Prince Harry.
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The Duchess of Sussex is set to join her husband for a move back to the UK ahead of the new school term.
Markle gave up her career as an actress when she married Prince Harry in 2018, but has been tipped for a comeback to dramatic roles.
The 45-year-old was well known for her role as Rachel Zane in Suits but has also starred as a lead in films such as Random Encounters and Anti-Social.
Since the pair moved to the US in 2020, she has appeared on screens for interviews, documentaries and lifestyle shows, such as With Love, Meghan.
But sources have not denied that Markle may return to her former career once settled.
Read also: From Oprah to William fight: Harry and Meghan's biggest moments since moving to US
All of Meghan Markle's film roles
- A Lot Like Love: Natalie (Hot Girl on Plane) 2005
- Remember Me: Megan (Bartender) 2010
- Get Him to the Greek: Tatiana (Uncredited) 2010
- Horrible Bosses: Jamie (FedEx Girl) 2011
- Dysfunctional Friends: Terry 2012
- Random Encounters: Mindy 2013
- Anti-Social: Kirsten 2015
All of Meghan Markle's TV roles
- General Hospital: Jill (1 episode) 2002
- Century City: Natasha (1 episode) 2004
- Cuts: Cori (1 episode) 2005
- Love, Inc.: Teresa Santos (1 episode) 2005
- The War at Home: Susan (1 episode) 2006
- CSI: NY: Veronica Pratt (1 episode) 2006
- Deceit: Gwen (TV Movie) 2006
- Deal or No Deal: Briefcase Model #24 (34 episodes) 2006–2007
- 90210: Wendy (2 episodes) 2008
- 'Til Death: Tara (1 episode) 2008
- The Apostles: Kelly Calhoun (TV Movie) 2008
- Knight Rider: Annie Ortiz (1 episode) 2009
- Without a Trace: Holly Shepard (1 episode) 2009
- Fringe: Amy Jessup (2 episodes) 2009
- The League: Meghan (1 episode) 2009
- CSI: Miami: Officer Leah Montoya (1 episode) 2010
- The Candidate: Kat (TV Short) 2010
- Suits: Rachel Zane (Main role, 108 episodes) 2011–2018
- Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down: Dana (TV Movie) 2011
- Castle: Charlotte Boyd / Sleeping Beauty (1 episode) 2012
- When Sparks Fly: Amy Peterson (TV Movie) 2014
- Dater's Handbook: Cassandra Brand (TV Movie) 2016