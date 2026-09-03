Reports in late August had linked Markle to a role in season three of the crime drama shortly after she and Prince Harry announced plans to return to Britain

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala. Picture: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Reports that Meghan Markle had been in talks to join Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen sparked plenty of discussion at the Netflix series' season two world premiere on Wednesday, with lead actor Theo James saying he was "intrigued" by the speculation.

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While Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito said someone with such a high profile could be "a great plus or a great negative", Hugh Bonneville dismissed the reports as "a genius piece of marketing". "I'd suggested Keir Starmer for the role, but nobody seemed to take an interest," the Downton Abbey actor quipped. Reports in late August had linked Markle to a role in season three of the crime drama shortly after she and Prince Harry announced plans to return to Britain. Read more: King hails Bayeux Tapestry a ‘precious symbol of trust’ between nations during star-studded unveiling Read more: Donald Trump takes parting swipe at Meghan and Harry insisting he's 'happy' couple departed US for UK

Giancarlo Esposito attends the Netflix World Premiere of "The Gentleman" season 2 at Guildhall on September 02, 2026. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

However, subsequent media reports suggested the proposal had been dropped amid a "backlash" to the speculation. Series co-writer and executive producer Matthew Read pointed out that Ritchie has "a great tradition of casting people from unexpected places", adding that the level of interest in potential cast members demonstrated how invested audiences have become in the show. Following the success of its debut series in 2024, The Gentlemen season two returns with Eddie Horniman, played by James, seeking to grow his criminal empire a year after inheriting his family's vast estate and title. James, who rose to prominence with his role in Divergent, told Reuters the new season explores what "centuries of landed gentry" and vast inherited wealth can do to a person.

Theo James attends "The Gentlemen" Season Two World Premiere at Guildhall on September 02, 2026. Picture: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

"(Horniman) is beginning to realise that violence begets some sense of power, and he's willing to enact violence to get where he wants to be," he revealed. In the latest season, filmed in locations including Italy's Lake Maggiore, Horniman teams up with drug empire heiress Susie Glass and her father Bobby, played by Ray Winstone, who sees him as a natural fit for the criminal underworld. Veteran crime-film actor Winstone said the series resonates because it blurs the line between organised crime and the establishment. "Who are the gangsters? Is it really the kid out of the street or is it the hierarchy, the gentry? Because how did they get there in the first place?" he said. "It's like turning the tables a little bit."

Hugh Bonneville attends "The Gentlemen" Season Two World Premiere at The Guildhall on September 02, 2026. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images