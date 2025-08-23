‘What a man’: Prince Harry shows off surfing skills in video posted by Meghan
The Duke of Sussex has shown off his surfing skills in a video posted on social media by his wife.
Wearing a baseball cap backwards, shorts and long-sleeved top, Harry can be seen riding waves in a clip posted to Instagram by the Duchess of Sussex.
In the footage, the Duke crouches down as a blue wave encircles him.
Captioning the 18-second video, Meghan wrote "We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message:" alongside a fox emoji.
The video is accompanied by Salt-N-Pepa's 1993 hit Whatta Man, featuring En Vogue.
Lyrics in the clip chosen by Meghan feature the words: "What a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty good man."
This comes after a royal author has detailed a fiery clash between Prince William and the Duchess of Sussex, sparked by a row over a comment Meghan made about the Princess of Wales shortly after the birth of Prince Louis.
Tensions were high among the Royals around the time of Prince Louis’ birth in April 2018, which took place just weeks before Meghan and Harry’s wedding.
According to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, a tense row was sparked when Meghan told Kate she had “baby brain” after the latter had forgotten something small shortly after the arrival of her third child.
Kate, still recovering from the birth, is said to have reacted angrily at the remark.
She reportedly telling Meghan: “You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones.”
Prince William, also angered by the comment on behalf of his wife, then confronted Meghan according to author Robert Jobson’s book Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography.
According to the book, Meghan was left in tears by the confrontation, though Kate later attempted to smooth things over by sending her flowers to apologise, and Meghan apparently accepted the gesture.
But the tension lingered between the couples, as William and Kate met with the newlywed Harry and Meghan after their honeymoon, with Kate wanting an apology over the “baby brain” comment.
The heir apparent had also called Meghan “rude” for talking about his wife’s hormones after the birth of their son.
The confrontation escalated quickly, with Meghan allegedly snapping back at William with a blunt seven-word retort: “Take your finger out of my face.”