Duke of Sussex crouches down as a blue wave encircles him. Picture: Instagram @Meghan

By Alice Padgett

The Duke of Sussex has shown off his surfing skills in a video posted on social media by his wife.

Wearing a baseball cap backwards, shorts and long-sleeved top, Harry can be seen riding waves in a clip posted to Instagram by the Duchess of Sussex. In the footage, the Duke crouches down as a blue wave encircles him.

Captioning the 18-second video, Meghan wrote "We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message:" alongside a fox emoji. The video is accompanied by Salt-N-Pepa's 1993 hit Whatta Man, featuring En Vogue. Lyrics in the clip chosen by Meghan feature the words: "What a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty good man."

