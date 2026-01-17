The Duchess of Sussex joined the viral trend - in which people have been posting images from a decade ago to Instagram

By Alice Padgett

The Duchess of Sussex appears to have joined the viral 2016 throwback trend on Instagram days before her husband is expected to appear in court in the UK.

Meghan posted a video online of her dancing with her husband which was filmed by their daughter, then appeared to join the viral 2016 throwback trend - in which people have been posting images from a decade ago to Instagram - as she also shared a photo of her and Harry with their arms around each other while standing in water outside. Meghan and Harry met in 2016 and went to Botswana for their third date. Read More: Kate celebrated Red Roses World Cup match win ‘by dancing in a cowboy hat’ Read More: ‘We stand with you’: King Charles reiterates support for Ukraine ahead of fourth anniversary of war with Russia

She shared the video and photo with the caption: "When 2026 feels just like 2016... you had to be there. "cred: our daughter."

In the video, which she posted to her Instagram and credited to their daughter, Princess Lilibet, the couple hold hands and spin around while barefoot on grass.