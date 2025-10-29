The Duchess of Sussex says she will be the "proudest mum" if her four-year-old daughter Lilibet becomes a "young activist".

Alongside Harry, Meghan has been a big supporter of the group since its launch, making a donation through their Archewell Foundation and volunteering with Ms Colvert in January.

Meghan, 44, shared her ambitions for her daughter while discussing Avery Colvert, the 15-year-old founder of Altadena Girls - a charity set up to support teenage girls in the aftermath of this year's southern Californian wildfires.

Speaking about the young activist's work, Meghan said: "You never thought your work would grow to be this big. And even if it hadn't, it still would have been meaningful and made an impact.

"My goodness, if our daughter turns out to be anything like you, I'll be the proudest mum."

The Duchess was interviewed alongside Ms Colvert by lifestyle magazine Town and Country for a piece about the founding of Altadena Girls.

Several other volunteers were also interviewed for the story, which features in their November 2025 issue.

The interview comes after Meghan shared a new video of her family outing to a pumpkin patch.

In the clip, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are seen running around the pumpkin patch brimming with excitement, before the video cuts to clips of the children and Harry trying their hands at pumpkin carving.

While Meghan usually obscures her children's faces in photos, her latest video offered fans a peek at their features.

The blurry images mark the first time Lili's face has been seen publicly since 2022, when an official portrait was released for her birthday.