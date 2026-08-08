The Duchess of Sussex says Princess Lilibet helps her feel brave, opening up about how she considers motherhood a “superpower”.

Harry and Meghan’s media production company Archewell Productions partnered with Beautiful Stories and AJNA Films on the documentary, a coming-of-age story about Girl Scouts selling their cookies.

Asked by another child about what makes her feel brave, Meghan said: “Every day, when I feel a little bit like, ‘Oh gosh, can I do this?’ I go: ‘Lili would do it.’ ”

“I feel like we have superpowers because we juggle it all and enjoy it all with grace and grit at the same time,” she said.

Meghan made the personal admission while answering questions from children for InStyle ahead of the release of her production company’s latest documentary, Cookie Queens.

The documentary, which had its premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, follows “four tenacious girls (who) strive to be a top-selling ‘Cookie Queen’, navigating an 800 million dollar business in which childhood and ambition collide”.

In January, Meghan, 45, delivered a speech at Sundance in support of the project, directed by Alysa Nahmias, which she called a “powerful and meaningful depiction of something that is an American tradition”.

“This film is probably the cutest at the festival but I’m also going to go out on a limb and say it is one of the most powerful and meaningful depictions of something that is an American tradition and rooted in nostalgia,” she said at the time.

“It is now put through this lens from the incredible creative vision of Alysa to show something modernised about the girlhood experience and all the layers of complexity that come with that.

“So yes, it’s cute, and yes, these young ladies are fantastic and adorable, but they are also layered beautiful girls who are about to become very strong leaders and young women. So thank you for supporting that.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded their media production company in 2020, which has an ongoing partnership with Netflix.

Archewell Productions produced the couple’s documentary series Harry & Meghan in 2022, followed by Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan in 2025.

The company’s other credits include Live To Lead, featuring interviews with world leaders and influencers, and the documentaries Heart Of Invictus and Polo.