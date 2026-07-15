The duke and duchess first signed a contract reportedly worth more than 100 million US dollars (£74 million) with Netflix after quitting as senior working royals in 2020

Episodes focused on gardening, cooking and other lifestyle topics. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Duchess of Sussex has earned her first Daytime Emmy nomination for her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

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The first series of With Love, Meghan launched on Netflix in 2025 and coincided with the unveiling of her lifestyle brand As Ever, with her first products regularly promoted throughout the show. Nominated in the outstanding lifestyle programme category, the series will compete against NBC’s George to the Rescue, Hallmark’s The Motherhood, The Wizard Of Paws and A Different Breed. Across its two seasons, the show featured guest appearances from Mindy Kaling, Tan France and Chrissy Teigen, with episodes focusing on gardening, cooking and other lifestyle topics. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium on October 30. Read More: Harry copies parenting affectionate tip learnt from Diana with Archie and Lilibet Read More: King Charles reunited with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet for first time in four years - as Sussexes visit Highgrove

Elsewhere, The Young And The Restless led the daytime drama field with 18 nominations, followed by CBS’s Beyond The Gates with 15 and General Hospital with 13. Actress Drew Barrymore and singer Kelly Clarkson will vie for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series alongside The View, Live With Kelly And Mark, Today with Jenna And Friends and 3rd Hour Of Today. Meghan’s nomination came days after Sir Gary Oldman and his co-star, Scottish actor Jack Lowden, earned Primetime Emmy nods for their roles in Apple TV’s spy drama Slow Horses. The duke and duchess first signed a contract reportedly worth more than 100 million US dollars (£74 million) with Netflix after quitting as senior working royals in 2020.

As Ever announced it had ended its partnership with Netflix in March. Picture: Alamy