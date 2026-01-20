The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show will not return after failing to break into the streaming giant’s top 10.

Read more: Meghan to make shock return to acting eight years after ditching career to marry Harry

However, its first season received scathing reviews, and the second, released in August last year, didn’t fare much better.

The programme featured eight episodes of Meghan cooking, meeting celebs and crafting handmade gifts.

The 44-year-old, launched her cooking and lifestyle series Love, Meghan, last spring - but the show has struggled to gain traction.

According to sources at Netflix, there are no plans to renew the show for a third season, despite a recent Christmas special bringing in high viewership numbers.

An insider told Page Six: “It’s not returning as a series.

“There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there’s nothing in the works yet.”

Meghan, the source claims, is instead turning her attention away from television and to her brand “As Ever.”

It comes as Prince Harry is in the UK taking legal action against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over alleged unlawful information gathering.

Appearing on Monday, Harry told how he felt like his "every move, thought or feeling was being tracked and monitored" and how the alleged actions created "distrust and suspicion" and "driv(ing) me paranoid beyond belief, isolating me".

The Duke and six other well-known claimants - Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley - all allege ANL - the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday - had a practice of "clear systematic and sustained use of unlawful information gathering" which spanned two decades.

ANL "vehemently" denies the "preposterous allegations".