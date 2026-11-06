Who are Meghan Markle's parents and Thomas Snr's ex wife Roslyn?
Thomas Markle Sr arrested by FBI over alleged child sex images
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Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle Snr has been arrested by the by the FBI over alleged child sex images.
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The Duchess of Sussex has had a strained relationship with her father, who has been living in a care home in Tampa, Florida, since his diagnosis of dementia.
Half a dozen FBI agents were present to make the arrest on Friday.
Meghan Markle has not commented on the arrest of her father. She previously said that she is “deeply distressed” by allegations that child sexual abuse images were discovered at her father’s former home.
The 45-year-old had been living in the US since 2020, having married Prince Harry in 2018, but a deal to present Junior MasterChef Australia means that she is set to leave the UK once more.
A day before the announcement, it was reported that the Metropolitan Police had received a letter from Roslyn Markle, the first wife of Thomas Snr, accusing the Duchess's father of committing child sex offences.
Thomas Snr, 82, has previously denied all claims.
Who is Roslyn Markle?
Roslyn Markle, who died in 2024, was the first wife of Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Snr.
The pair met at university in 1963 and were married from 1964 to 1975, when they divorced. They had two children, Yvonne Marie and Thomas Jr.
Roslyn, whose maiden name was Loveless, was a secretary by trade and told the Mirror in 2019 that the marriage had collapsed because Thomas Snr had cheated on her with a colleague - a claim which he denied.
She said: “While he portrays himself as a loving father, he was anything but to our two children during our marriage.
"Repeatedly, he has shown Meghan he cannot be trusted. She must know that now. I speak not out of bitterness; my life moved on many years ago, but out of concern."
Who is Meghan Markle's mother?
Meghan's mother is Doria Ragland, a former yoga instructor and makeup artist who was the second wife of Thomas Markle Snr.
Doria and Thomas Snr were married from 1979 to 1987, although they separated in 1983 when their only child, Meghan, was two.
She has since lived in View Park–Windsor Hills, California, and has occasionally joined her daughter for events.
What has Thomas Markle Snr been accused of?
Thomas Snr has been arrested by the FBI over an alleged stash of child sex images..
He is currently facing multiple probes, including by police in the Philippines after his son, Thomas Markle Jr handed over his alleged child sex abuse images to cops.
A second stash was later allegedly discovered at a storage unit in Rositario, Mexico, sparking a second criminal investigation.
Roslyn Markle warned the Metropolitan Police in 2019 that Thomas Snr could pose a security risk to the couple.
She said she felt it was “useful for security and threat assessment units in the UK” to be aware of the “true and unsavoury background” her former husband was accused of.
She said she felt he was “a high risk to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and to Doria Ragland [the Duchess’s mother]”.
The letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police’s Fixed Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC), which deals with threats posed to the Royal family and VIPs.
The Met Police told LBC they do not comment on matters related to protective security.
Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, last week revealed he found a stash of child sex abuse images belonging to their father at his former home in the Philippines and reported it to local police and the FBI.
Thomas Snr has admitted paying for sex in the south-east Asian country but denies ever possessing a hoard of such material.
He told the Mail on Sunday that he had “never had sex with anyone under the age of 18”.