Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle Snr has been arrested by the by the FBI over alleged child sex images.

The Duchess of Sussex has had a strained relationship with her father, who has been living in a care home in Tampa, Florida, since his diagnosis of dementia.

Half a dozen FBI agents were present to make the arrest on Friday.

Meghan Markle has not commented on the arrest of her father. She previously said that she is “deeply distressed” by allegations that child sexual abuse images were discovered at her father’s former home.

The 45-year-old had been living in the US since 2020, having married Prince Harry in 2018, but a deal to present Junior MasterChef Australia means that she is set to leave the UK once more.

A day before the announcement, it was reported that the Metropolitan Police had received a letter from Roslyn Markle, the first wife of Thomas Snr, accusing the Duchess's father of committing child sex offences.

Thomas Snr, 82, has previously denied all claims.

Who is Roslyn Markle?

Roslyn Markle, who died in 2024, was the first wife of Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Snr.

The pair met at university in 1963 and were married from 1964 to 1975, when they divorced. They had two children, Yvonne Marie and Thomas Jr.

Roslyn, whose maiden name was Loveless, was a secretary by trade and told the Mirror in 2019 that the marriage had collapsed because Thomas Snr had cheated on her with a colleague - a claim which he denied.

She said: “While he portrays himself as a loving father, he was anything but to our two children during our marriage.

"Repeatedly, he has shown Meghan he cannot be trusted. She must know that now. I speak not out of bitterness; my life moved on many years ago, but out of concern."