Meghan Markle has this week been unveiled as a new co-host of Junior MasterChef Australia, but the bigger headlines have been around her father, Thomas Markle Snr.

The Duchess of Sussex has said she “can’t wait” to return to the cookery show alongside Australian chef Poh Ling Yeow, having been tipped for a return to acting since returning to the UK over the summer.

The 45-year-old had been living in the US since 2020, having married Prince Harry in 2018. The TV show news means that she is set to leave the UK once more to film MasterChef Down Under.

A day before the announcement, it was reported that the Metropolitan Police had received a letter from Roslyn Markle, the first wife of Thomas Markle Snr, accusing the Duchess's father of committing child sex offences.

Thomas Snr, 82, has denied all claims.

Who is Roslyn Markle?

Roslyn Markle, who died in 2024, was the first wife of Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Snr.

The pair met at university in 1963 and were married from 1964 to 1975, when they divorced. They had two children, Yvonne Marie and Thomas Jr.

Roslyn, whose maiden name was Loveless, was a secretary by trade and told the Mirror in 2019 that the marriage had collapsed because Thomas Snr had cheated on her with a colleague - a claim which he denied.

She said: “While he portrays himself as a loving father, he was anything but to our two children during our marriage.

"Repeatedly, he has shown Meghan he cannot be trusted. She must know that now. I speak not out of bitterness; my life moved on many years ago, but out of concern."