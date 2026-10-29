Who are Meghan's parents and who is Roslyn Markle?
Who is Roslyn Markle, who is Meghan's mother and what has Thomas Markle Snr been accused of?
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Meghan Markle has this week been unveiled as a new co-host of Junior MasterChef Australia, but the bigger headlines have been around her father, Thomas Markle Snr.
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The Duchess of Sussex has said she “can’t wait” to return to the cookery show alongside Australian chef Poh Ling Yeow, having been tipped for a return to acting since returning to the UK over the summer.
The 45-year-old had been living in the US since 2020, having married Prince Harry in 2018. The TV show news means that she is set to leave the UK once more to film MasterChef Down Under.
A day before the announcement, it was reported that the Metropolitan Police had received a letter from Roslyn Markle, the first wife of Thomas Markle Snr, accusing the Duchess's father of committing child sex offences.
Thomas Snr, 82, has denied all claims.
Who is Roslyn Markle?
Roslyn Markle, who died in 2024, was the first wife of Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Snr.
The pair met at university in 1963 and were married from 1964 to 1975, when they divorced. They had two children, Yvonne Marie and Thomas Jr.
Roslyn, whose maiden name was Loveless, was a secretary by trade and told the Mirror in 2019 that the marriage had collapsed because Thomas Snr had cheated on her with a colleague - a claim which he denied.
She said: “While he portrays himself as a loving father, he was anything but to our two children during our marriage.
"Repeatedly, he has shown Meghan he cannot be trusted. She must know that now. I speak not out of bitterness; my life moved on many years ago, but out of concern."
Who is Meghan Markle's mother?
Meghan's mother is Doria Ragland, a former yoga instructor and makeup artist who was the second wife of Thomas Markle Snr.
Doria and Thomas Snr were married from 1979 to 1987, although they separated in 1983 when their only child, Meghan, was two.
She has since lived in View Park–Windsor Hills, California, and has occasionally joined her daughter for events.
What has Thomas Markle Snr been accused of?
It has been revealed this week that Roslyn Markle warned the Metropolitan Police in 2019 that Thomas Markle could pose a security risk to the couple.
She said she felt it was “useful for security and threat assessment units in the UK” to be aware of the “true and unsavoury background” her former husband was accused of.
She said she felt he was “a high risk to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and to Doria Ragland [the Duchess’s mother]”.
The letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police’s Fixed Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC), which deals with threats posed to the Royal family and VIPs.
The Met Police told LBC they do not comment on matters related to protective security.
Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, last week revealed he found a stash of child sex abuse images belonging to their father at his former home in the Philippines and reported it to local police and the FBI.
Mr Markle Sr has admitted paying for sex in the south-east Asian country but denies ever possessing a hoard of such material.
He told the Mail on Sunday that he had “never had sex with anyone under the age of 18”.