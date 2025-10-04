Meghan Markle makes surprise solo Paris Fashion Week appearance at Balenciaga show
The Duchess of Sussex surprised fans by making a solo trip to Europe to support her friend the fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli at Paris Fashion Week.
Listen to this article
In her first visit to Europe in more than two years, The Duchess, 44, attended the Balenciaga show in Paris.
She last visited Europe in 2023 for the Invictus Games in Dusseldof, Germany.
Her solo trip was her first ever visit to Paris Fashion Week.
Prince Harry was nowhere to be seen with a source saying they like to make sure “either mum or dad is at home to put the kids to bed.”
A spokesman for the duchess said: "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended the Balenciaga show in Paris on Saturday night in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of creative director for the house.
Read more: Prince William ‘deeply proud’ of 'heroes of our times' Earthshot Prize finalists
Read more: Meghan’s father insists he’s ‘safe’ following claims he is 'trapped and unable to walk' after Philippines earthquake
“This marks her first time back to the shows in over a decade.
“Over the years, the duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo.
“They have worked closely together collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage.
“She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different.
“This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga.”
Meghan, who announced her arrival in Paris with an Instagram story, wore a white outfit of wide-leg trousers and a blazer from the collection for the show on Saturday.
In April 2022, Meghan opened the Invictus Games wearing a white Valentino suit, with matching Aquazzura shoes and matching Valentino bag, which had a gold chain designed to match her signature jewellery.
And in February 2019 she wore a red Valentino dress when she arrived with Harry for a three-day tour of Morocco.
The Italian designer left Valentino last year after 25 years, having been sole creative director since 2016, previously sharing the role for some years with Maria Grazia Chiuri, who left to work for Dior.
At Valentino, Piccioli established himself as a giant of the fashion industry.
His collections spanned womenswear, menswear and couture, all with an emphasis on classic designs and unique use of colour.
He worked with several brand ambassadors including The Devil Wears Prada actress Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Florence Pugh.