Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is seen leaving the Balenciaga Diner on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The Duchess of Sussex surprised fans by making a solo trip to Europe to support her friend the fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli at Paris Fashion Week.

In her first visit to Europe in more than two years, The Duchess, 44, attended the Balenciaga show in Paris. She last visited Europe in 2023 for the Invictus Games in Dusseldof, Germany. Her solo trip was her first ever visit to Paris Fashion Week. Prince Harry was nowhere to be seen with a source saying they like to make sure "either mum or dad is at home to put the kids to bed." A spokesman for the duchess said: "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended the Balenciaga show in Paris on Saturday night in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of creative director for the house.

The Duchess of Sussex attended the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show. Picture: Getty