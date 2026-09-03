Meghan shares never-before-seen photo with 'mentor' Gloria Steinem in tribute after world-famous feminist dies at 92
Steinem passed away "peacefully" on Wednesday, her foundation announced on Instagram
The Duchess of Sussex has shared previously unseen images of 'friend and mentor' Gloria Steinem after the feminist trailblazer died at the age of 92.
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Steinem passed away "peacefully" at her New York home on Wednesday, her foundation announced on Instagram.
The world-famous activist spent her life speaking out on issues such as abortion, same-sex marriage and equal pay for women.
The Duchess of Sussex has joined the chorus of voices paying tribute to Steinem, writing on Instagram: “Celebrating the life and legacy of my friend and mentor, Gloria Steinem, and also grateful to know that in these last few weeks and days she knew exactly how loved and admired she was.
“You all know her many accolades and the way in which she helped shape the world for women and all people – ‘we are linked, not ranked’ she would tell me, and the bracelet she gave me said exactly that. I still wear it with pride.
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“Publicly, we did interviews together, called young voters to encourage them to have their voices heard, attended award ceremonies, and brainstormed how to help this beautiful yet complicated world to become more equitable.
“But privately, she was even better than you would imagine – spending Thanksgiving with our family, introducing me to one of my best friends (forever the champion of female friendship), loving our children with her whole heart, counseling me during hard times, and giving extraordinary advice and perspective with a cup of tea and an unrivaled cheekiness and wit.”
Hillary Clinton also paid tribute to Steinem, telling CBS Mornings that she had been left "heartsick" by her death.
The former US secretary of state said: “Gloria was at heart an optimist. Her activism was rooted in optimism, and that’s a moral choice. And she made it every dayh.
“She was one of the architects of the entire structure of women’s equality. Tearing down those obstacles to young women being able to participate where their talents and hard work took them.
“I saw in my own life over the course of about 10 to 15 years, Gloria’s pushing on those doors to finally get them open, not only for her to walk through, but for her to lead literally millions of others.”
Known as one of the trailblazers behind America’s feminist movement, Gloria Steinem advocated and campaigned for a number of issues including equal pay rights and the legalisation of abortions.
The post shared on her Instagram account, which featured a photograph of Steinem, said: “Gloria’s near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end.
“Gloria’s greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard.
"Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves.
"Gloria lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humour.”
Steinem was one of the leading voices campaigning for women's reproductive rights in the 1970s - and was often seen at universities, community centres, rallies and marches making speeches.
She hailed the US Supreme Court's 1973 ruling in the case of Roe v Wade as a victory after it granted women the constitutional right to abortion.
US President Donald Trump previously took credit for overturning the landmark ruling nearly half a century later - after he selected some of the Supreme Court judges who voted to reverse the decision.
Steinem also co-founded Ms Magazine, one of the earliest feminist publications in the US, and set up several non-profit groups including the Women's Media Center and Voters for Choice.
She received multiple high profile awards for her work, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the US' top civilian honour.