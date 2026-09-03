Steinem passed away "peacefully" on Wednesday, her foundation announced on Instagram

Steinem passed away "peacefully" at her New York home on Wednesday, her foundation announced on Instagram. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

The Duchess of Sussex has shared previously unseen images of 'friend and mentor' Gloria Steinem after the feminist trailblazer died at the age of 92.

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Meghan Markle shares previously unseen photo of Prince Archie with late feminist icon Gloria Steinem. Picture: @Meghan / Instagram

“Publicly, we did interviews together, called young voters to encourage them to have their voices heard, attended award ceremonies, and brainstormed how to help this beautiful yet complicated world to become more equitable. “But privately, she was even better than you would imagine – spending Thanksgiving with our family, introducing me to one of my best friends (forever the champion of female friendship), loving our children with her whole heart, counseling me during hard times, and giving extraordinary advice and perspective with a cup of tea and an unrivaled cheekiness and wit.” Hillary Clinton also paid tribute to Steinem, telling CBS Mornings that she had been left "heartsick" by her death. The former US secretary of state said: “Gloria was at heart an optimist. Her activism was rooted in optimism, and that’s a moral choice. And she made it every dayh.

The Duchess of Sussex joined the flood of voices paying tribute to the campaigner. Picture: Getty

L-R: Teresa Younger, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Gloria Steinem pictured in 2023. Picture: Getty

“She was one of the architects of the entire structure of women’s equality. Tearing down those obstacles to young women being able to participate where their talents and hard work took them. “I saw in my own life over the course of about 10 to 15 years, Gloria’s pushing on those doors to finally get them open, not only for her to walk through, but for her to lead literally millions of others.” Known as one of the trailblazers behind America’s feminist movement, Gloria Steinem advocated and campaigned for a number of issues including equal pay rights and the legalisation of abortions. The post shared on her Instagram account, which featured a photograph of Steinem, said: “Gloria’s near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end.

“Gloria’s greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard. "Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves. "Gloria lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humour.” Steinem was one of the leading voices campaigning for women's reproductive rights in the 1970s - and was often seen at universities, community centres, rallies and marches making speeches. She hailed the US Supreme Court's 1973 ruling in the case of Roe v Wade as a victory after it granted women the constitutional right to abortion.

Gloria Steinem, pictured in 1970, died at the age of 92, her foundation announced. . Picture: Alamy