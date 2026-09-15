Meghan posted a birthday message for Harry on Instagram as he turned 42, with a number of pictures of the family

By Alice Padgett

The Duchess of Sussex has wished her husband a happy birthday as the couple have moved their children to a new school after talks with their security team, it is understood.

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Prince Harry skiing with his daughter. Picture: Instagram

The caption says: “He’s simply the best. “Happy birthday, my love”. A family spokesman told Hello! magazine: “The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements. “The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family.

Harry, Meghan and Lilibet. Picture: Instagram

Meghan shared the images of her husband. Picture: Instagram

“This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there.” In January 2020, Harry and Meghan had announced they intended to step back as “senior” members of the royal family, become financially independent, still support Queen Elizabeth II, but split their time between the UK and North America.

The children and Harry on their Cotswolds estate. Picture: Instagram

Archie and Harry practicing archery. Picture: Instagram

But the late Queen ruled at the Sandringham Summit, which was convened to resolve the Megxit crisis, that the couple could not be half in and half out – and the King recently said the agreement still stands. Just over a fortnight ago, they moved back to the UK, with Meghan rumoured to be returning to acting again. The school move comes after a reported meeting last week of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which is responsible for making decisions about royal security.

The Sussexes enjoying the countryside. Picture: Instagram