Meghan shares unseen pictures for Prince Harry's birthday as Sussexes move children to new school
Meghan posted a birthday message for Harry on Instagram as he turned 42, with a number of pictures of the family
The Duchess of Sussex has wished her husband a happy birthday as the couple have moved their children to a new school after talks with their security team, it is understood.
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Prince Archie, seven, and five-year-old Princess Lilibet had only just started the new school year in England after the family relocated from the US a little over two weeks ago.
But they will now join another one, after heavy traffic and the lengthy journey to the school reportedly put the Sussexes’ security team under strain, Hello! magazine reported.
The decision comes amid reports that both the Sussexes will receive an official risk assessment following their return.
On Tuesday morning, Meghan posted a birthday message for Harry on Instagram as he turned 42, with a number of pictures of the family.
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The caption says: “He’s simply the best.
“Happy birthday, my love”.
A family spokesman told Hello! magazine: “The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.
“The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family.
“This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there.”
In January 2020, Harry and Meghan had announced they intended to step back as “senior” members of the royal family, become financially independent, still support Queen Elizabeth II, but split their time between the UK and North America.
But the late Queen ruled at the Sandringham Summit, which was convened to resolve the Megxit crisis, that the couple could not be half in and half out – and the King recently said the agreement still stands.
Just over a fortnight ago, they moved back to the UK, with Meghan rumoured to be returning to acting again.
The school move comes after a reported meeting last week of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which is responsible for making decisions about royal security.
Harry is waiting to hear the conclusion of the Risk Management Board’s threat assessment and Ravec is expected to decide at the meeting as to whether the Sussex family should be entitled to taxpayer-funded security now they live in the UK.
The Telegraph reported that the committee chairman wrote to the duke last week confirming that in light of their changed circumstances, it had commissioned a new risk assessment for him and a separate one for Meghan.