Meghan Markle could ruin Prince Harry’s chances of spending Christmas with the King amid claims she breached an arrangement with the Royal Family.

"It's bizarre and highlights that Meghan attaches enormous importance to her royal status. Meghan will cling to her Duchess of Sussex title because it gives her a sense of importance. The title remains useful for Meghan's business activities, particularly in the United States. It gets people talking and keeps her in the limelight," she told Harper's Bazaar.

According to American writer Kaitlyn Greenidge, Meghan was introduced as the "Duchess of Sussex" by a house manager, despite there being only two people in the room.

But Meghan may have broken that promise during a visit to a New York City home owned by one of her wealthy friends, Victoria Jackson.

Meghan and Harry agreed they would no longer be working members of the Royal Family when they quit their senior duties in 2020 .

An insider said this could dissuade King Charles from inviting his son to Christmas.

“Harry is on tenterhooks waiting to get the go-ahead to visit King Charles in England at Christmas and is adamant that he needs to be with his father any chance he gets.

“The allegation about Meghan could irritate King Charles and prompt him not to invite Harry to spend the festive season with him,” the source told the Express.

Harry and the King’s relationship has soured after the duke’s bombshell memoir Spare.

The duke, who stepped down from the working monarchy in 2020, has levelled a barrage of accusations at the King, his stepmother the Queen, brother Prince of Wales and sister-in-law the Princess of Wales in his Oprah interview, Netflix documentary, interviews and his autobiography Spare since moving to the US.

In Spare, he accused three courtiers - whom he nicknamed “Bee, Wasp and Fly” of acting to force him out of his royal role. “I’d spent my life dealing with courtiers, scores of them,” he said.

“But now I dealt mostly with just three, all middle-aged white men who’d managed to consolidate power through a series of bold Machiavellian manoeuvres.”

Harry has previously said he wants to come back to the UK "four or five times" a year.

The Duke of Sussex reunited with the King in September for the first time in 19 months during his four-day stay in the UK.

He had last seen the King in February last year when he made a transatlantic dash from his Californian home to the UK to see Charles following his cancer diagnosis.