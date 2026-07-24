One image has prompted speculation that the family visited Diana’s grave, which is on an island in the Oval Lake on the Spencer family estate

Meghan captioned the snaps on Instagram "Summer Holiday". Picture: Instagram @Meghan

By Alice Padgett

Meghan Markle has shared a series of family holiday photographs featuring Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

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The images, posted on Instagram with the caption “Summer Holiday”, appear to show the family travelling in Portugal and possibly visiting Althorp, the childhood home of Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. One photograph shows Lilibet walking through an avenue of trees and hedges, while Harry and Archie walk ahead carrying what appear to be bouquets of flowers. The image has prompted speculation that the family visited Diana’s grave, which is on an island in the Oval Lake on the Spencer family estate. Read More: Meghan 'saddened' after having to pull out of public appearances with Harry and children during UK trip Read More: Meghan earns first Daytime Emmy nomination for Netflix show

Althorp’s website said the property was closed to visitors on 10 and 11 July, around the time Harry was reportedly seen leaving the estate. Other pictures show the family at the beach and in a swimming pool, while one appears to have been taken at Portuguese fish restaurant O Melidense. Archie is also pictured in the cockpit of an aircraft wearing a pilot’s hat, while another image shows Harry running towards the sea as his children follow behind.

The children’s faces are turned away from the camera in the images, in keeping with the Sussexes’ usual approach to protecting their privacy. The family had travelled to mainland Europe before Harry returned to the UK for a five-day visit, including Invictus Games-related engagements in Birmingham. Harry had intended to bring Meghan, Archie and Lilibet for the full visit, but travelled to Britain alone. Reports said an invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace was withdrawn after he did not respond by a deadline.

Meghan and the children later arrived in the UK privately amid continuing concerns about security arrangements. Harry is awaiting a risk management board review into whether he should receive automatic police protection during UK visits, according to The Times.