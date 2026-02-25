The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the camp in Jordan which is home to tens of thousands of displaced Syrians

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a World Health Organisation roundtable with key donors and humanitarian partners in Amman, Jordan. Picture: Alamy

The Duchess of Sussex was left with bragging rights when she scored a penalty and her husband’s shot was saved when they joined Syrian children at a refugee camp.

Meghan looked triumphant and threw her hands in the air after her right-footed strike beat a girl in goal when the couple visited a camp in Jordan, home to tens of thousands of displaced Syrians. The couple have begun a two-day visit to learn more about humanitarian efforts by the Jordanian authorities and a range of agencies supporting the health and wellbeing of Syrians and Palestinians who have sought sanctuary in Jordan over the decades.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Amman on Wednesday to meet medical evacuees from Gaza. Picture: Alamy

They travelled north of the capital, Amman, to the sprawling Za'atari Refugee Camp, where families live in semi-permanent homes with a few shops available. Harry and Meghan toured a youth centre run by the social development organisation Questscope, which provides a number of activities from art and photography classes to music and sport, to engage the youngsters and help alleviate any mental health issues. When they joined a group of young girls in an outdoor football class, a little girl came up to the duchess, who crouched down to speak to her through an interpreter asking her age and was told she was seven-years-old. A member of Questscope staff said to the little girl, "You know Meghan?" but she promptly walked off and the duchess said with a smile: "So sweet, so confident – that's what you're instilling."

Prince Harry takes a penalty. Picture: Alamy