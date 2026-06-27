Prince Harry is due to carry out engagements from 7 July to 11 July, including a charity festival for bereaved children, a symposium on wounded, injured and sick service personnel linked to the Invictus Games, and a visit to Birmingham Children’s Hospital

The Sussexes last carried out official public engagements together in Britain in March 2020. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Meghan is set to carry out her first public engagement in the UK in six years, joining Prince Harry on a visit to a hospital during a five-day trip to Britain, according to reports.

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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to the UK in July with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for a visit linked to the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. According to the reported itinerary, the couple will take part in meetings and at least one public event together, marking one year until the Games begin. Archie and Lilibet are not expected to appear in public, although The Telegraph says plans could still change. Prince Harry is due to carry out engagements from 7 July to 11 July, including a charity festival for bereaved children, a symposium on wounded, injured and sick service personnel linked to the Invictus Games, and a visit to Birmingham Children’s Hospital to mark the 20th anniversary of its WellChild Nurse programme. The Duke and Duchess are also expected to attend meetings connected to Invictus at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, home of the Chelsea Pensioners. Read More: Prince Harry and Meghan 'offered stay in royal residence by King' during UK visit next month Read More: Harry and Meghan 'to return to the UK in weeks' with Archie and Lilibet ahead for Invictus Games

Meghan and Harry on their tour in Sydney, Australia. Picture: Getty

On 10 July, the couple are due to visit Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre for an Invictus “one year to go” event, where Harry is expected to watch and take part in exhibition activities alongside veteran competitors. On the final day of the trip, Harry is expected to attend Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire, alongside bereaved military children supported by Scotty’s Little Soldiers. The Sussexes last carried out official public engagements together in Britain in March 2020, during what was described as their “farewell tour” after stepping back from royal duties. Since then, they have appeared together on several overseas visits and at Invictus-related events in Vancouver and Düsseldorf. Meghan was last in the UK in September 2022 for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan and Harry at the Queen's funeral in 2022. Picture: Alamy