Meghan to visit UK hospital in first public engagement in Britain for six years
Prince Harry is due to carry out engagements from 7 July to 11 July, including a charity festival for bereaved children, a symposium on wounded, injured and sick service personnel linked to the Invictus Games, and a visit to Birmingham Children’s Hospital
Meghan is set to carry out her first public engagement in the UK in six years, joining Prince Harry on a visit to a hospital during a five-day trip to Britain, according to reports.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to the UK in July with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for a visit linked to the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
According to the reported itinerary, the couple will take part in meetings and at least one public event together, marking one year until the Games begin.
Archie and Lilibet are not expected to appear in public, although The Telegraph says plans could still change.
Prince Harry is due to carry out engagements from 7 July to 11 July, including a charity festival for bereaved children, a symposium on wounded, injured and sick service personnel linked to the Invictus Games, and a visit to Birmingham Children’s Hospital to mark the 20th anniversary of its WellChild Nurse programme.
The Duke and Duchess are also expected to attend meetings connected to Invictus at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, home of the Chelsea Pensioners.
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On 10 July, the couple are due to visit Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre for an Invictus “one year to go” event, where Harry is expected to watch and take part in exhibition activities alongside veteran competitors.
On the final day of the trip, Harry is expected to attend Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire, alongside bereaved military children supported by Scotty’s Little Soldiers.
The Sussexes last carried out official public engagements together in Britain in March 2020, during what was described as their “farewell tour” after stepping back from royal duties.
Since then, they have appeared together on several overseas visits and at Invictus-related events in Vancouver and Düsseldorf.
Meghan was last in the UK in September 2022 for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Harry has since returned alone several times, including for a brief meeting with the King in September 2025, according to the report.
Archie, now seven, was born in the UK before moving to the US with his parents in 2019.
Lilibet, now five, was born in California and has visited Britain once before, when the family returned for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
The Telegraph says neither the Sussexes’ spokesperson nor Buckingham Palace has confirmed whether the family will meet the King during the trip, and Harry is not expected to see the Prince of Wales.
The report says the working Royal family is expected to continue with its normal programme of engagements while the Sussexes are in Britain.
Prince William’s annual charity polo match is due to take place on 10 July, while the Princess of Wales is expected to attend Wimbledon over the weekend of 11 and 12 July.
Harry has previously said he would not bring Meghan and the children back to Britain until questions around taxpayer-funded security had been resolved.
According to The Telegraph, he is still waiting for the outcome of a risk management board review by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures.
The paper reports that the family is expected to stay in a palace for part of the trip, where they would fall under Royal family security, and also in private accommodation said to include Althorp House, the childhood home of Diana, Princess of Wales.