Meghan Markle has shared a series of previously unseen photos from her wedding to Prince Harry to mark the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary.

The Duchess of Sussex posted 12 images on Instagram from their wedding day at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

King Charles, then Prince of Wales, walked Meghan down the aisle during the ceremony.

According to reports from the day, Harry turned to his father afterwards and said: “Thank you Pa”.

During the service, Harry told Meghan: “You look amazing."

He also whispered, “I’ve missed you”, as the couple exchanged vows in front of guests, including members of the Royal Family and a number of celebrity attendees.

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