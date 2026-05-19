Meghan shares unseen wedding pictures including first dance with Harry as they celebrate 8th anniversary
During the service, Harry told Meghan: “you look amazing” and whispered: “I’ve missed you” as the couple exchanged vows
Meghan Markle has shared a series of previously unseen photos from her wedding to Prince Harry to mark the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary.
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The Duchess of Sussex posted 12 images on Instagram from their wedding day at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
King Charles, then Prince of Wales, walked Meghan down the aisle during the ceremony.
According to reports from the day, Harry turned to his father afterwards and said: “Thank you Pa”.
During the service, Harry told Meghan: “You look amazing."
He also whispered, “I’ve missed you”, as the couple exchanged vows in front of guests, including members of the Royal Family and a number of celebrity attendees.
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The couple were cheered as they left St George’s Chapel following a ceremony that blended royal tradition with American influences, including a gospel choir and a sermon from a US bishop.
After the service, the newlyweds attended a wedding lunch with 600 guests, before a private evening reception at Frogmore House.
Guests across the day included Idris Elba, David and Victoria Beckham, George Clooney and Serena Williams.
Elton John also performed at the lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen, in what was widely seen as a tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.
Meghan wore an off-the-shoulder Givenchy Haute Couture gown and the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara, which was lent to her by the late Queen.
She also wore a five-metre veil embroidered with flowers representing all 53 Commonwealth countries, a detail requested by Meghan herself.
More than 100,000 people gathered outside St George’s Chapel and along the procession route in Windsor to watch the couple on their wedding day.
As they travelled through Windsor in the Ascot Landau carriage, Harry was heard saying he was “ready for a drink” on the way to the reception.
The newlyweds were seen holding hands and smiling at each other during the carriage procession, and shared a second kiss later in the day after their first on the steps of St George’s Chapel.