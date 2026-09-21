The Duchess of Sussex will not be joining the duke at the WellChild Awards celebrating the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families.

It has been reported Meghan is aiming to rekindle her work with her UK-based charities but it is understood she will not attend Monday’s charity event.

Harry attended major events associated with his Invictus Games on consecutive days last week but there was no sign of his wife.

Meghan has not been seen at a public event since the Sussexes returned to the UK in late August, and speculation was rife she would attend the event being staged later in London.

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Harry has been patron of WellChild – the national charity for seriously ill children and their families – since 2007 and regularly attends the awards ceremony.

The engagement is described as “continuing his long association with WellChild as the charity’s patron”, with the awards, which he has attended 15 times, being a “significant part of his annual programme”.

In a message on the charity’s website the duke said: “It is always a privilege to be part of the WellChild Awards and to meet the extraordinary children, young people, families and professionals whose courage and determination inspire us all.

“This year feels particularly special as we celebrate 20 years of the WellChild Nurse programme; two decades of supporting thousands of children and families and helping them to live more of their lives at home.

“These awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate that impact, but above all to celebrate the incredible people at the heart of it. Their stories are a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through compassion, connection and community.”

During the event Harry will meet this year’s winners and their families, carers and health professionals to hear about their experiences supporting children with serious and complex health needs.