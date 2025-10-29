The product description on her website says a candle captures “cherished memories” of the “ease and joy” of her wedding day

She shared the launch on her Instagram that boasts 4.2M followers. Picture: Instagram Meghan

By Alice Padgett

Meghan Markle has launched a plush Christmas collection under her lifestyle brand As Ever - including a £48 candle said 'to capture the scent of her 2018 royal wedding'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, revealed the festive range in a new Instagram video showing her decorating her Montecito home, baking with her fruit preserves and glazing a turkey using honey from her collection. The range features two new candles, one inspired by her wedding day, and another by her August 4 birthday, as well as a 2021 Vintage Napa Valley Brut sparkling wine, priced at $89 (£67). Her Signature Candle No. 519, named after her May 19 wedding date, is scented with Moroccan mint, cardamom and tea leaves, said to “evoke the freshness of a day in the English countryside.” The product description on her website says it captures “cherished memories” of the “ease and joy” of her wedding - with no mention of the family tensions or the last-minute drama surrounding her father’s absence. Read More: Fergie 'has nowhere to go or anyone to go with', friends say, as former Duchess 'fears for her future' amid Epstein links

Another addition, Signature Candle No. 084, takes inspiration from her birthday and is described as “the scent that warms her family home.” The candle, which combines water lotus, sandalwood and California poppy, promises a fragrance that “feels like a hug” — and retails for $64. Elsewhere in the range, Meghan has added a $32 Sage Honey With Honeycomb, said to “hold a special place in Meghan’s heart.” Beekeeping has become a personal passion for the duchess, who shared a clip earlier this year of herself and daughter Lilibet harvesting honey from their home hives. However, As Ever clarified that while Meghan enjoys her own honey, the product sold online is not from her personal apiary. The 2021 Vintage Napa Valley Brut, made from pinot noir and chardonnay grapes, is a new addition to her wine offerings. It costs $89 a bottle, though buyers must order at least a dozen to avoid a $20 shipping fee.

In the video she glazed a turkey using honey from her collection. Picture: Instagram Meghan

The Duchess has also refreshed her Signature Fruit Spread Gift Set, now presented in an As Ever gift box, containing strawberry, orange marmalade and raspberry preserves for $42. The redesigned packaging comes after some fans previously criticised the elaborate boxes for being oversized and environmentally unfriendly. Rounding out the festive range are two $16 drink kits — a Hot Toddy Mulling Spice Kit and a Spiced Cider Mulling Spice Kit — with Meghan suggesting both are “best enjoyed with company.” The duchess teased the launch on Instagram hours before the drop, posting a short clip of herself sipping tea in her Montecito home with her dogs asleep nearby as Taylor Swift’s Opalite played in the background. Her caption read: “Don’t you sweat it baby, it’s launch day.”

The duchess teased the launch on Instagram hours before the drop. Picture: Instagram Meghan