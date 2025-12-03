Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas' 'life in danger' in intensive care after emergency surgery
Thomas Markle's son has asked the public to keep the Duchess of Sussex's father 'in your thoughts'
The Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, is in intensive care after emergency surgery in the Philippines, his son has said.
Listen to this article
Mr Markle, 81, fell gravely ill on Tuesday at home and was rushed to hospital where he underwent three hours of surgery.
He now faces a second procedure to remove a blood clots.
His son Thomas Jr. told the Daily Mail: "I took dad to a hospital close to our home and they did various scans and the doctors said his life was in imminent danger.
"They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the center of the city. My dad has undergone emergency surgery. I would ask everyone around the world to keep him in their thoughts."
Read More: Meghan reveals 'sweet' family Christmas traditions as new festive special debuts
Read More: Meghan could ‘ruin’ Prince Harry’s Christmas with King Charles after ‘breaking agreement’
Thomas has been estranged from Meghan since her 2018, and has reportedly never met her children Archie and Lilibet.
Thomas's daughter Samantha, 61, told the newspaper: "He is a strong man, but he has been through so much. I am praying that he is strong enough to survive this.
"My father has been through two heart attacks, a stroke and an earthquake. I hope he can pull through this."
Thomas said in January that he will “always love” his estranged daughter, despite “not liking some of the things she has done.”
In a new interview, Mr Markle revealed he is leaving his coastal home in Rosarito, Mexico, adding that he is considering moving to south-east Asia.