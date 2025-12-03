The Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, is in intensive care after emergency surgery in the Philippines, his son has said.

Mr Markle, 81, fell gravely ill on Tuesday at home and was rushed to hospital where he underwent three hours of surgery.

He now faces a second procedure to remove a blood clots.

His son Thomas Jr. told the Daily Mail: "I took dad to a hospital close to our home and they did various scans and the doctors said his life was in imminent danger.

"They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the center of the city. My dad has undergone emergency surgery. I would ask everyone around the world to keep him in their thoughts."

Read More: Meghan reveals 'sweet' family Christmas traditions as new festive special debuts

Read More: Meghan could ‘ruin’ Prince Harry’s Christmas with King Charles after ‘breaking agreement’