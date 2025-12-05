Thomas has been estranged from Meghan since 2018, and has reportedly never met her children, Archie and Lilibet

Thomas Markle (left) the estranged father of The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a stroke. Picture: Channel 5/Alamy

By Henry Moore

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas has had his left leg amputated in a bid to save his life, reports claim.

The estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, 81, was forced to undergo a three-hour operation on Wednesday after a blood clot was discovered in his lower leg. Speaking last night, his son Thomas Jr said: “My dad is being very brave. His foot turned blue and then black. It happened very quickly. “I took him to a local hospital and they did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated.” Read more: 'He is a fighter': Thomas Markle's son gives update as Meghan's father fights for life Read more: Meghan launches Christmas chocolate bar range the day after festive Netflix show

Thomas Markle is in intensive care after emergency surgery in the Philippines, his son has said. Picture: Handout

However, it was quickly determined Mr Markle needed more serious care and was rushed to a bigger hospital in Cebu in the Philippines. Thomas Jr told the MailOnline: “There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or death.” Mr Markle could be set to lose the rest of his left leg, his son added, confirming the 81-year-old also has a blood clot in his left thigh. It is understood that Meghan and Prince Harry are yet to contact Thomas Markle, with the royal pair being completely estranged from that side of their family. Doctors continue to be “extremely concerned” for Mr Markle’s safety, Thomas Jr added. He said: “One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical. His left leg has been removed below the knee. They were worried about infection setting in - sepsis or gangrene. The flesh was black and dying.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Getty