By Alice Padgett

The chief of Netflix has quietly stopped following Meghan Markle and her lifestyle brand on Instagram, as questions continue to hang over the Sussexes’ future with the streamer.

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Ted Sarandos was one of the first big names to follow the Duchess of Sussex when she returned to social media at the start of 2025. He had also followed her lifestyle brand account, which launched as American Riviera Orchard before being renamed As Ever. But the Daily Mail reports that Mr Sarandos unfollowed both accounts around a month ago. It also says Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria has done the same. Both have previously spoken warmly about Meghan. Sarandos described her as a "rock star" last spring. Read More: Meghan...and Lilibet launch £191 As Ever gift box containing fresh flowers and tea Read More: Netflix 'done' with Harry and Meghan after TV deal expires

Meghan attended The Alliance for Children's Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children event held at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday night. Picture: Getty

The report comes after fresh claims about tensions between Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Those claims have been strongly denied by both Netflix and the couple’s lawyer. According to the paper, Mr Sarandos’ wife Nicole Avant still follows Meghan, but not As Ever. A Netflix source said: “Nicole and Meghan are still friends”.

A With Love, Meghan Markle billboard on Sunset Blvd in LA. Picture: Alamy

Claims have emerged that Netflix had expected more from Meghan’s lifestyle brand. One source said: “There was just all this jam. We had thought that there would be more to it.” It follows a separate report in Variety which quoted one source as saying: “The mood in the building is ‘We’re done’.” Claims in that report about Meghan’s behaviour in meetings were denied by the Sussexes’ lawyer Michael J Kump, who said suggestions she left Zoom calls in frustration were false.

Mr Sarandos described her as “the rock star” last spring. Picture: Alamy