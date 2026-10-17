Reports suggested Meghan was being considered for a major role in the gangster comedy-drama, though the plans were later abandoned

Sources close to Meghan have suggested Netflix leaked reports of her rumoured role to generate publicity for the series. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Friends of the Duchess of Sussex have claimed she was “used” as part of Netflix’s promotional strategy for its television series The Gentlemen.

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Sources close to Meghan have suggested Netflix leaked reports of her rumoured role to generate publicity and media attention for the series. It was reported that Meghan was in talks for a major role in the gangster comedy-drama, with the potential casting coinciding with reports of the Sussexes’ planned return to Britain. However, within around 24 hours of the news emerging, her potential involvement in the series was thrown into doubt amid significant public opposition. Talks have now reportedly been abandoned, with a source close to the Duchess confirming that the deal had collapsed. Read more: Harry and Meghan ready for first joint appearance since return to UK Read more: Harry and Meghan’s emotional reunion with their beloved Grenfell ‘ladies’

It was reported that Meghan was in talks for a major role in the gangster comedy-drama, with the potential casting coinciding with reports of the Sussexes’ planned return to Britain. Picture: Getty

Tina Brown, the former editor of Tatler and Vanity Fair, who is considered well-connected in US showbusiness circles, claimed on X: “I learned this morning the casting of Meghan in The Gentlemen has been withdrawn.” She added: "The backlash in the UK was so intense, it became untenable. This does not bode well for Meghan's acting comeback in the UK." The second season of The Gentlemen, starring Theo James as a duke drawn into the drug trade, arrived on screens earlier this month. According to reports from The Telegraph, the Duchess’s friends believe she was “used to help promote” the second series. One source said: “Some people in her camp feel she was used to help promote season two, because they knew it wasn’t as good as the first season and had already commissioned a third,” “It’s the oldest marketing trick in the book: get a big name to read a script, then leak that you’re ‘in conversation’ with them when, in reality, nothing is particularly far along.

The Duchess’s friends believe she was “used to help promote” the second series, according to reports. Picture: Getty