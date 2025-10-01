Meghan Markle’s estranged father is trapped on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after the country was battered by a massive earthquake, her sister has claimed.

Thomas Markle, 81, moved to the islands earlier this year where he is reportedly caring for Meghan's half-brother, Tom.

The region has been struck by a massive 6.9 magnitude earthquake which has killed at least 69 people.

Mr Markle was reportedly in a high-rise block on the island of Cebu when the quake struck, and according to Meghan’s sister Samantha, he remains trapped in his apartment.

“My father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake and he can't walk and he is trapped," she wrote on X.

She also hit out at the Duchess of Sussex for her father's living circumstances, claiming that she was somehow responsible for putting him 'in this position'.

Meghan has been estranged from her father since around the time of her wedding to the Duke of Sussex.

