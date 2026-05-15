Meghan to highlight need for stronger global online protection for children
The WHO and Archewell Philanthropies, the charitable foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are hosting the event
The Duchess of Sussex will highlight the need for stronger global protection for children online as she attends a memorial for people who have died after suffering digital harm, her office has said.
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Meghan will join World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday.
Guests, including global health leaders, ministers and families affected by online harm, will see an installation of 50 illuminated lightboxes, each displaying the mobile phone lockscreen image of a child who lost their life because of online violence and digital harm.
On Friday, Meghan’s office said: “During the ceremony, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will pay tribute to the children remembered in the installation and underscore the urgent need for stronger global protections for children online.”
The WHO and Archewell Philanthropies, the charitable foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are hosting the event, which is being held ahead of the 79th World Health Assembly.
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It is also being run in partnership with The Parents’ Network, a community of bereaved families advocating for safer online spaces for children and young people.
The foundation added that the memorial “seeks to highlight the measurable and preventable harms associated with online violence against children, including cyberbullying, grooming, sextortion, exposure to self-harm content and unsafe emerging technologies without adequate safeguards”.
Geneva mayor Alfonso Gomez Cruz, a number of health ministers and child safety advocates will be among those at the memorial.
Online child safety advocate Amy Neville, whose son Alexander is among the children featured in the exhibition, will be among the speakers.
A digital companion will help visitors hear the stories of the children featured in the memorial.