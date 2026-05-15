The Duchess of Sussex will highlight the need for stronger global protection for children online as she attends a memorial for people who have died after suffering digital harm, her office has said.

Meghan will join World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Guests, including global health leaders, ministers and families affected by online harm, will see an installation of 50 illuminated lightboxes, each displaying the mobile phone lockscreen image of a child who lost their life because of online violence and digital harm.

On Friday, Meghan’s office said: “During the ceremony, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will pay tribute to the children remembered in the installation and underscore the urgent need for stronger global protections for children online.”

The WHO and Archewell Philanthropies, the charitable foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are hosting the event, which is being held ahead of the 79th World Health Assembly.

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