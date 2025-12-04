The Duchess of Sussex has launched a range of Christmas chocolate bars – the day after her holiday special aired on Netflix.

Meghan’s limited-edition As Ever “Chocolate Holiday Trio” is pitched as “perfect for stocking stuffers, elevated last-minute gifting”.

Each 80g bar costs 12 US dollars (£8.99), limited to two bars per person, and is wrapped in bespoke botanical-print paper.

In the With Love, Meghan Christmas special, the Duchess shares festive tips such as letting Christmas tree ornaments “find their light” and urges people to make “every day” of December special.

The new chocolate bars use Meghan’s “beloved signature ingredients” of As Ever raspberry spread and flower sprinkles to “spark a little sweet nostalgia”, the firm said.

