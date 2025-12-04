Meghan launches Christmas chocolate bar range the day after festive Netflix show
Described as “curated by Meghan and crafted by Compartes chocolatier and tastemaker Jonathan Grahm”, As Ever calls the confectionery “the most coveted set of the season”
The Duchess of Sussex has launched a range of Christmas chocolate bars – the day after her holiday special aired on Netflix.
Meghan’s limited-edition As Ever “Chocolate Holiday Trio” is pitched as “perfect for stocking stuffers, elevated last-minute gifting”.
Each 80g bar costs 12 US dollars (£8.99), limited to two bars per person, and is wrapped in bespoke botanical-print paper.
In the With Love, Meghan Christmas special, the Duchess shares festive tips such as letting Christmas tree ornaments “find their light” and urges people to make “every day” of December special.
The new chocolate bars use Meghan’s “beloved signature ingredients” of As Ever raspberry spread and flower sprinkles to “spark a little sweet nostalgia”, the firm said.
The three flavours are dark chocolate with raspberry spread and sea salt, white chocolate with flower sprinkles and hemp hearts, and milk chocolate with shortbread cookies and bee pollen.
The white chocolate version is promoted as “as seen on With Love, Meghan”.
Meghan uses flower sprinkles, which are sold by As Ever for 15 US dollars (£11.23), and hemp seed hearts liberally in the first two seasons of her series.
