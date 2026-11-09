Meghan ‘not strong enough’ to deliver child safety speech after father’s arrest
Thomas Markle Sr appeared in court on Friday charged with possession of child abuse material
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The Duchess of Sussex has pulled out of making a joint speech with the Duke of Sussex in Brussels about online child safety because she is “not strong enough” after her father’s arrest.
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Harry and Meghan had both been due to deliver the keynote address to the European Parliament on Tuesday.
The duchess will still join Harry at the event, but has decided not to speak after Thomas Markle Sr appeared in court on Friday charged with possession of child abuse material.
“She’s just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now,” a source told The Telegraph.
The event will be the first time Meghan will have been seen in public since the allegations surrounding Markle Sr.
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He appeared in court in the US on Friday, charged with possessing child sexual abuse images, including images of himself with naked young girls.
The Duchess of Sussex’s father was released on bail and will be subject to home detention and electronic tagging.
The judge also imposed travel restrictions on Thomas Markle Sr., who did not enter a plea at the hearing in Tampa, Florida.
He was ordered to undergo a psychiatric exam, amid concerns that he may be unable to understand the proceedings or properly assist his lawyer.
Harry’s now-solo speech will take place at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an art installation honouring children who have died after being subjected to harm online.
A spokesperson for the duchess has been approached for comment.