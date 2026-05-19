The Duchess of Sussex has shared more heartwarming photos to mark her eight-year anniversary of her and the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan posted a total of 24 wedding photos to her 4.5 million followers on Instagram today, divided into two posts both captioned “eight years ago today…” with a sun and moon emoji.

The photos included shots of Meghan and Harry dancing and grinning, the ceremony itself, and Sir Elton John performing at the wedding.

She later posted a video of Harry singing “happy anniversary” to her Instagram story as he walked barefoot holding a cake with candles in it.

Their children Archie and Lillibet could be heard helping with the singing in the background.

Meghan also revealed that the cake was lemon and elderflower, the same flavours the couple chose for their wedding cake.

The Duchess also showed off a gifted statue of two penguins, which she could be heard explaining represented her and Harry, who attended a party in penguin onesies after getting engaged.

“We were penguins, because we’re together to life,” said Meghan.

Read More: Meghan urges global health leaders to 'demand better' from social media companies to keep children safe online

Read More: Meghan shares rare photos of Lilibet and Archie on family trip to Disneyland