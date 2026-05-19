Meghan shares more heartwarming couple pictures to celebrate 8th anniversary with Harry
During the service, Harry told Meghan: “you look amazing” and whispered: “I’ve missed you” as the couple exchanged vows
The Duchess of Sussex has shared more heartwarming photos to mark her eight-year anniversary of her and the Duke of Sussex.
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Meghan posted a total of 24 wedding photos to her 4.5 million followers on Instagram today, divided into two posts both captioned “eight years ago today…” with a sun and moon emoji.
The photos included shots of Meghan and Harry dancing and grinning, the ceremony itself, and Sir Elton John performing at the wedding.
She later posted a video of Harry singing “happy anniversary” to her Instagram story as he walked barefoot holding a cake with candles in it.
Their children Archie and Lillibet could be heard helping with the singing in the background.
Meghan also revealed that the cake was lemon and elderflower, the same flavours the couple chose for their wedding cake.
The Duchess also showed off a gifted statue of two penguins, which she could be heard explaining represented her and Harry, who attended a party in penguin onesies after getting engaged.
“We were penguins, because we’re together to life,” said Meghan.
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Earlier, Meghan posted a photo of King Charles, then Prince of Wales, walking Meghan down the aisle during the ceremony.
According to reports from the day, Harry turned to his father afterwards and said: “Thank you Pa”.
During the service, Harry told Meghan: “You look amazing."
He also whispered, “I’ve missed you”, as the couple exchanged vows in front of guests, including members of the Royal Family and a number of celebrity attendees.
The couple were cheered as they left St George’s Chapel following a ceremony that blended royal tradition with American influences, including a gospel choir and a sermon from a US bishop.
After the service, the newlyweds attended a wedding lunch with 600 guests, before a private evening reception at Frogmore House.
Guests across the day included Idris Elba, David and Victoria Beckham, George Clooney and Serena Williams.
Elton John also performed at the lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen, in what was widely seen as a tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.
Meghan wore an off-the-shoulder Givenchy Haute Couture gown and the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara, which was lent to her by the late Queen.
She also wore a five-metre veil embroidered with flowers representing all 53 Commonwealth countries, a detail requested by Meghan herself.
More than 100,000 people gathered outside St George’s Chapel and along the procession route in Windsor to watch the couple on their wedding day.
As they travelled through Windsor in the Ascot Landau carriage, Harry was heard saying he was “ready for a drink” on the way to the reception.
The newlyweds were seen holding hands and smiling at each other during the carriage procession, and shared a second kiss later in the day after their first on the steps of St George’s Chapel.