By Josef Al Shemary

Meghan has teased the premiere of the second series of her Netflix cooking show ahead of Tuesday’s premiere - after the first series was blasted by critics.

The Duchess of Sussex also teased eager fans with a restock of her 'As Ever' lifestyle brand in a series of Instagram posts. Meghan shared a countdown titled 'As Ever Restock', set to end at 9pm local time (5pm BST) on Monday in an update on the social media network. "At As ever, we keep growing and growing," she captioned a new post teasing the products. "Your favorites (and more) are back tomorrow as we also celebrate the launch of Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' on Netflix". "August 26th, mark your calendars," she added. The caption came alongside a picture of the Duchess of Sussex watering some plants, dressed in jeans and a white button-up shirt.

“August 26th, mark your calendars,” she added. The caption came alongside a picture of the Duchess of Sussex watering some plants, dressed in jeans and a white button-up shirt. It comes after the first season of her lifestyle show was scalded by critics and viewers. One review in The Guardian described it as a "gormless lifestyle filler" and "so pointless it might be the Sussexes' last TV show". The series has a 3.2 rating out of 10 on IMDb, and a meagre 38% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score on the same website sits even lower, at 32%. But Meghan has been busily promoting the new season of her lifestyle cooking show, which is part of a lucrative deal with streaming giant Netflix - though less lucrative than the Sussexes’ previous deal. Harry and Meghan announced the "multi-year, first-look deal for film and television projects" earlier this month, in contrast to their reported 100 million dollar (£74 million) contract five years ago.

