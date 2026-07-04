Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will not be joined by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in London with the remainder of the 5-day UK visit yet to be determined. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Prince Harry will not be joined by wife Meghan and his two children during the royal's UK visit next week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speculation has surrounded the forthcoming UK trip in recent days, with the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet now confirmed to be staying in the US. It had been suggested that the family would join the Duke of Sussex in London next week, with sources saying no decision has yet been made on whether they will join for the remainder of his five-day UK visit. It is not yet known whether Harry will meet with family as part of the duke's visit. Read more: William and Kate had 'secret meeting' with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in London Read more: Lady Louise Windsor is presented the Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award by her father Prince Edward

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Alamy

Harry is set to travel to London as part of the countdown to the Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham. The trip will mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in the city. It comes after reports earlier this week that the duke was still trying to find a way to safely bring his wife and children to the UK, amid concerns over their security and confusion over where they will stay. The duke was waiting for a review by the Risk Management Board (RMB), part of the process by which the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) rules on his security requirements.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Attends Invictus Engagements In London. Picture: Getty