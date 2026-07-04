Prince Harry will not be joined by Meghan and children in London as part of next week's UK visit
Prince Harry will not be joined by wife Meghan and his two children during the royal's UK visit next week.
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Speculation has surrounded the forthcoming UK trip in recent days, with the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet now confirmed to be staying in the US.
It had been suggested that the family would join the Duke of Sussex in London next week, with sources saying no decision has yet been made on whether they will join for the remainder of his five-day UK visit.
It is not yet known whether Harry will meet with family as part of the duke's visit.
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Harry is set to travel to London as part of the countdown to the Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham.
The trip will mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in the city.
It comes after reports earlier this week that the duke was still trying to find a way to safely bring his wife and children to the UK, amid concerns over their security and confusion over where they will stay.
The duke was waiting for a review by the Risk Management Board (RMB), part of the process by which the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) rules on his security requirements.
Reports suggest a request for police protection had been turned down.
It is unclear whether this means Harry and his family will go to another royal residence outside of London and whether they will meet the King at all.
Harry has faced a protracted legal battle with the Home Office over the security arrangements for him and his family when in the UK after his level of protection changed when he stepped down as a working royal in 2020.
When the duke lost a Court of Appeal challenge against the Home Office last year, he gave a BBC interview in which he expressed hopes of a reconciliation with his family, revealing Charles would not speak to him because of his security court case.
Harry added: “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point and the things that they’re going to miss is, well, everything you know.”
The duke, who stepped down from the working monarchy six years ago, has levelled a barrage of accusations at the King, his stepmother the Queen, brother the Prince of Wales and sister-in-law the Princess of Wales in his Oprah interview, Netflix documentary, interviews and his autobiography Spare since moving to California.