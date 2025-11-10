The former Suits actress' Netflix show was savaged by critics upon its first release

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has revealed the release date of her Netflix Christmas special. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Duchess of Sussex has announced the release date for the festive edition of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The show, which sees Meghan offer hosting tips while she cooks with celebrity friends, was savaged by critics following its release in March. A second series was released in August and the former Suits actress, 44, has revealed her Christmas special will arrive to the streaming platform on December 3. This will coincide with the King’s plans to host a state visit by the president of Germany between December 3-5. The duchess made the announcement on her Instagram account and shared a look at her festive holiday table – which includes candles, glassware, ribbons, and greenery. Read more: Meghan Markle's wealthy friends 'reported to council' over alleged illegal alcohol sales at As Ever pop-up Read more: Meghan to make shock return to acting eight years after ditching career to marry Harry

Poster on phone of the series With Love Meghan on Meghan Markle available on the Netflix platform. Picture: Alamy