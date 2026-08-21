Sources say it is one of the reasons why she and Harry have decided to move back to Britain.

Meghan Markle could return to acting when the Sussexes return to the UK. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Meghan Markle could return to acting when she moves back to the UK after being offered a role in an upcoming project, reports claim.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry and Meghan announced on Wednesday that they are returning to Britain after six years living in California. Sources have not denied that the Duchess of Sussex, who starred in the hit legal drama Suits before becoming a royal, may return to her former career once settled. She has allegedly been offered a role in an upcoming project, and it could even be one of the reasons why she and Harry have decided to move back, according to Australian outlet news.com.au. Details of the acting gig are yet to be confirmed. Meghan was best known for playing lawyer Rachel Zane in Suits for seven seasons. The last episode of the legal drama aired in 2018. Read more: Harry and Meghan bid to win back King's trust - but decision over taxpayer-funded security looms over royal return Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security 'a private matter' says Burnham ahead of couple's UK return

Meghan was best known for her role in legal drama Suits before marrying Harry. Picture: Alamy