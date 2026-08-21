Meghan could return to acting after being 'offered role in UK'
Sources say it is one of the reasons why she and Harry have decided to move back to Britain.
Meghan Markle could return to acting when she moves back to the UK after being offered a role in an upcoming project, reports claim.
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Harry and Meghan announced on Wednesday that they are returning to Britain after six years living in California.
Sources have not denied that the Duchess of Sussex, who starred in the hit legal drama Suits before becoming a royal, may return to her former career once settled.
She has allegedly been offered a role in an upcoming project, and it could even be one of the reasons why she and Harry have decided to move back, according to Australian outlet news.com.au.
Details of the acting gig are yet to be confirmed.
Meghan was best known for playing lawyer Rachel Zane in Suits for seven seasons. The last episode of the legal drama aired in 2018.
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She paused her acting career after marrying Harry in May 2018.
Reports claim that the Sussexes are planning a move to the Cotswolds after their years in Montecito - and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, are set to enrol in UK schools.
This would mean that the pair would not be returning to the luxurious Frogmore Cottage, the royal property which they vacated when they crossed the Atlantic in 2020.
It comes after the thawing of relations with Harry's home country.
But the Duke shared a heartwarming reunion with the King during a brief visit earlier this year.
Despite their relationship with Charles recovering, the pair are said to be keen to put their series of highly controversial media outings behind them, according to several media outlets.The pair's first, and most damaging, interview came as they spoke to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 - when Meghan made an accusation of racism against an unnamed member of the Royal Family.
Harry later released his 2023 memoir, titled Spare, which made a new series of allegations against his erstwhile family.
The interviews reportedly severed the last bonds of trust within the Firm.
The Royal Family is largely currently on a summer break at Balmoral in Scotland, with a relaxing holiday now said to be turned into a crisis given the imminent return of the Sussexes.
All eyes will be on Harry's relationship with brother, Prince William, after his memoir detailed a physical altercation between the formerly close siblings.