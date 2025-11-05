Meghan to make shock return to acting eight years after ditching career to marry Harry
The Duchess of Sussex will return to the screen eight years after quitting acting
The Duchess of Sussex is set to make a shock return to acting with a role in an upcoming movie alongside Hollywood stars Lily Collins and Brie Larson.
The upcoming feature Close Personal Friends will see Meghan playing herself in her first acting role since her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018.
The Close Personal Friends set welcomed the former Suits star to set in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday ahead of her role.
An Amazon MGM source told The Sun: "This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves.
“She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right. It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set.
“Everyone involved is super-excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement. Prince Harry is, of course, really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy.”
LA-native Meghan got her big break in legal drama Suits and also appeared in movies Horrible Bosses and Remember Me.
She announced she was quitting acting shortly before her engagement in 2017.
In his autobiography Spare, Harry said of his wife's career: “I’d witnessed her and a cast mate mauling each other in some sort of office conference room.
“It would take electric shock therapy to get those images out of my head.”