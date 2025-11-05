The Duchess of Sussex is set to make a shock return to acting with a role in an upcoming movie alongside Hollywood stars Lily Collins and Brie Larson.

The upcoming feature Close Personal Friends will see Meghan playing herself in her first acting role since her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018.

The Close Personal Friends set welcomed the former Suits star to set in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday ahead of her role.

An Amazon MGM source told The Sun: "This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves.

Read More: Harry and Meghan cheer on the Los Angeles Dodgers from front row seats

Read More: Prince Harry urges Brits not to forget veterans 'once the uniform comes off' in passionate Remembrance Day essay