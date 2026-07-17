Meghan 'saddened' after having to pull out of public appearances with Harry and children during UK trip
Meghan is said to be supportive of her husband's engagements in the UK, but was saddened by being unable to appear at the Invictus Games events in person
The Duchess of Sussex felt 'a lot of sadness' after having to curtail plans to join her husband at public engagements on his recent visit to Britain.
Listen to this article
Meghan is said to be supportive of her husband's engagements in the UK, but was saddened by being unable to appear at the Invictus Games events in person amid a row over the couple's taxpayer-funded security.
A source speaking to People magazine claimed that the Duchess lets Harry take the lead when it comes to the royal rift and his relationship to his home.
The pair took the step to visit Harry's father, King Charles, at his Highgrove home during the trip, allowing the monarch to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet for the first time in four years.
Read More: Meghan earns first Daytime Emmy nomination for Netflix show
Read More: Meghan 'to join Harry in UK with Archie and Lilibet' but 'U-turns on making public appearances'
The visit was seen as a major thawing of royal relations after years of strife among the Windsors.
Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family in 2020 and fled to California.
The release of Harry's bombshell memoir, titled 'Spare', in 2023 further damaged the relationship after it contained a series of private admissions about the family's inner workings.
Harry’s children had last seen their grandfather in 2022, when they celebrated the late Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee before her passing later that year.
In May, a royal insider claimed that Harry had "hopes of arranging a private meeting with King Charles" and was "determined to make it happen."
Amid Charles's cancer diagnosis, the Sussexes were said at the time to be more keen for the monarch to see his grandchildren.
The insider added: "There’s a growing urgency around wanting the children to have memories with Charles."