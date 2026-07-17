The Duchess of Sussex felt 'a lot of sadness' after having to curtail plans to join her husband at public engagements on his recent visit to Britain.

Meghan is said to be supportive of her husband's engagements in the UK, but was saddened by being unable to appear at the Invictus Games events in person amid a row over the couple's taxpayer-funded security.

A source speaking to People magazine claimed that the Duchess lets Harry take the lead when it comes to the royal rift and his relationship to his home.

The pair took the step to visit Harry's father, King Charles, at his Highgrove home during the trip, allowing the monarch to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet for the first time in four years.

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