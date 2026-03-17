Prince Harry has praised his wife’s flower arranging skills and called her ‘babe’ in a new video shared by Meghan on social media.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, also gave a glimpse of daughter Lilibet’s red hair in the clip showing her spring preparations.

Meghan arranges pink and white roses in the video, which Harry describes as ‘beautiful’.

She also reads from a collection of poetry, titled They Bloom Because of You by Jessica Urlichs.

In the clip, Lilibet can be seen playing with chickens in the garden of the couple’s home in California.

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Lilibet, four, wearing brightly coloured wellington boots, reached out to touch the chicken before it runs away from her. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a flock at their home in Montecito in a coop named Archie’s Chick Inn.

They have kept the birds since 2021, when they rescued hens from a factory farm.

Last week Meghan visited young patients at a hospital in LA.