It follows security concerns regarding the family's planned visit

Meghan will join Harry in the UK. Picture: Social Media

By Alex Storey

The Duchess of Sussex will join Prince Harry in the UK with their children Archie and Lilibet this week but will not make a public appearance, it is understood.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meghan was due to attend an Invictus Games event with the duke in Birmingham on Friday but will no longer do so. She had already pulled out of a scheduled appearance with her husband at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on Wednesday. The decision follows concerns which were raised by the family over how they will be protected and confusion over where they will stay. Read more: Prince Harry cuts cake during charity hospital visit and reveals son Archie's obsession for Lego Read more: Prince Harry visit in chaos: You can’t stay, Palace tells 'disappointed' Duke of Sussex - as Archie and Lilibet stay at home with Meghan

Meghan will join Harry in the UK. Picture: Alamy

As a result, the Sussexes announced last weekend that Meghan and the children would no longer travel to London. The duchess is not expected to attend any public events while in the UK, The Telegraph understands. Harry orignally planned to be joined by Meghan and their children on the five-day trip to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games. The duke was waiting for a review by the Risk Management Board (RMB), part of the process by which the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) rules on his security requirements, but found out last week that this had yet to have taken place.