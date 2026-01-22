Labour MP blasted after fiery response to pop star Meghan Trainor's use of surrogate for third child
"What about the woman whose womb you rented?"
A Labour MP has come under fire after criticising Meghan Trainor for using a surrogate for her third child.
Jonathan Hinder, MP for Pendle and Clitheroe, joined the twitter storm against Trainor, 32, and husband Daryl Sabara, 33.
He wrote: "Me me me.
"What about the woman whose womb you rented? What about the child, taken away from its mother at birth?"
The All About That Bass singer faced an avalanche of tweets after announcing the birth of her third child, Mikey Moon, and posting a picture of her holding the baby skin-to-skin and crying.
Mikey Moon was born on Sunday January 18, sister their other two children Riley, 4, and Barry, 2, both of whom she carried.
Me me me.— Jonathan Hinder MP (@Jonathan_Hinder) January 22, 2026
What about the woman whose womb you rented?
What about the child, taken away from its mother at birth? https://t.co/gYYtWsVpQr
Mr Hinder has received fiery backlash for his comments.
"So are you going to condemn Liz Kendall, who is a Labour Cabinet minister, in the same way?" one commenter responded.
Liz Kendall, Minsiter for Science, Innovation and Technology, had a baby via surrogacy in 2022.
Trainor told PEOPLE magazine: "It wasn’t our first choice, but we had endless conversations with our doctors on this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family."
"We are forever grateful for that option."
"I want people to know that surrogacy is just another beautiful way to build a family. It’s not something to whisper about or judge. It’s rooted in trust, science, love, and teamwork," Trainor added.
"Every family’s journey looks different, and all of them are extremely valid."
You're a British Member of Parliament quote-tweeting an account called Pop Base - 'your best source for all pop culture related entertainment, news, award show coverage, chart updates, statistics and more' - about an American singer.— Sam (@Discoplomacy) January 22, 2026
Is this a good use of your time or position?
The singer has been open about the struggles she faced during, and after, her first two pregnancies.
After Riley, her first baby, was born, he had breathing issues and was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for days before he was healthy enough to be discharged.
Trainor suffered post-traumatic stress disorder following Riley's birth, when he was rushed to the NICU with her husband while Trainor was left being treated on the surgical table.
The singer wrote Dear Future Mama in 2023, a pregnancy and parenting book.
LBC has contacted Jonathan Hinder and Labour North West for comment.
